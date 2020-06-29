Alliance Theatre Announces WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET

The Alliance Theatre has announced a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom). Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two. We're Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret will be streamed live on the Alliance's Facebook page and YouTube channel each Thursday at 7:00 p.m., July 9 - August 13.

"We always jump at any opportunity to share the incredible talents of Terry Burrell and Courtenay Collins with our audiences," said Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. "Time spent virtually in this company, with their joy, candor, and perspective, is good for the soul!"

Beloved entertainer Terry Burrell has performed at the Alliance in productions including Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, Hospice + Pointing at the Moon, Ever After, Candide, The Women of Brewster Place, Jar the Floor, and Sophisticated Ladies. Her Broadway credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Three Penny Opera, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, Honky Tonk Nights, and more. Her career also includes many Off-Broadway and regional productions, as well as jazz concerts, voiceover work, and commercials.

Courtenay Collins has a long and accomplished career as an actor and performer. In 2018, Collins made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical, The Prom, after starring in its Alliance Theatre world premiere in 2016. She has performed in regional and touring productions of Beauty and the Beast and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Eating Raoul (Off-Broadway). At the Alliance, she has starred in The Geller Girls, Cinderella and Fella, Jacques Brel..., Into the Woods, Smart Cookie, Managing Maxine, and Love Jerry.

Audiences can visit www.alliancetheatre.org/virtual-cabaret for additional information and to register to receive "tune-in" reminders.

