What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2022?

A new Broadway season has officially begun! Two Broadway shows (Into the Woods and The Kite Runner) have already kicked off the 2022/23 theatre season this summer and a whole lot more are on the way. As the weather starts to cool, get ready for 15 (and counting) new productions, which will take their first Broadway bows this autumn.

BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at all of the shows to get excited for.

Cost of Living

Samuel J. Freidman Theatre

Previews Begin: September 13, 2022

Opening Night: October 3, 2022

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Leopoldstadt

Longacre Theatre

Previews Begin: September 14, 2022

Opening Night: October 2, 2022

Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. It will star Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem, Seth Numrich and more.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/Murphy Made

1776

American Airlines Theatre

Previews Begin: September 16, 2022

Opening Night: October 6, 2022

Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?

Death of a Salesman

Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: September 17, 2022

Opening Night: October 9, 2022

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world. Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, and stars Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman.

The Piano Lesson

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Previews Begin: September 19, 2022

Opening Night: TBA

Directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, August Wilson The Piano Lesson will star Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, and John David Washington as Boy Willie. The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

Topdog/Underdog

Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: September 27, 2022

Opening Night: October 20, 2022

Suzan-Lori Parks' darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Coery Hawkins) and Booth (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Photo Credit: Neal Preston

Almost Famous

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Previews Begin: October 3, 2022

Opening Night: November 3, 2022

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Kimberly Akimbo

Booth Theatre

Previews Begin: October 12, 2022

Opening Night: November 10, 2022

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

KPOP

Circle in the Square Theatre

Previews Begin: October 13, 2022

Opening Night: November 20, 2022

KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

& Juliet

Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Previews Begin: October 28, 2022

Opening Night: November 17, 2022

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Some Like It Hot

Shubert Theatre

Previews Begin: November 1, 2022

Opening Night: December 11, 2022

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

A Beautiful Noise

Broadhurst Theatre

Previews Begin: November 2, 2022

Opening Night: December 4, 2022

Following a pre-Broadway run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, Will Swenson is Neil Diamond in this new msuical featuring a score of Diamond's most beloved songs. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Ain't No Mo'

Belasco Theatre

Previews Begin: November 3, 2022

Opening Night: December 1, 2022

Having premiered to critical acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America from the mischievous mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper. Seamlessly blending sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater, Ain't No Mo' will leave you crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The Collaboration

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: November 29, 2022

Opening Night: December 20, 2022

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation. In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

Between Riverside and Crazy

Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: November 30, 2022

Opening Night: December 19, 2022

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

