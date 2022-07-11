Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan E. Cooper's AIN'T NO MO' Will Come to Broadway in November

The production will begin previews on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Jul. 11, 2022 

Producers Academy AwardÂ® nominee Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland will present the comedy, Ain't No Mo' written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.). The production will begin previews on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Having premiered to critical acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America from the mischievous mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"). Seamlessly blending sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater, Ain't No Mo' will leave you crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

"Not since the original Dreamgirls, have I been so moved by a piece of theater. I knew it would take something extraordinary to finally lure me to Broadway, and Ain't No Mo' is it. Jordan E. Cooper is a revelation and I can't wait for a whole new audience to lay witness to what he has created. Broadway ain't gon' be the same!" said Producer Lee Daniels.

The New York Times heralded Cooper as one of "a generation of Black playwrights whose fiercely political and formally inventive works are challenging audiences, critics, and the culture at large to think about race, and racism, in new ways."

The creative team includes director Stevie Walker-Webb making his Broadway debut, and the design team is three-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony-nominated Emilio Sosa (costume design) and Adam HonorÃ© (lighting design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as General Management.

Additional casting for the Broadway production of Ain't No Mo' will be announced at a later date.

Learn more at www.AintNoMoBway.com.



