Take Me Out
TAKE ME OUT Will Return to Broadway This Fall With Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Tony-winning play will return to Broadway on Thursday, October 27 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Aug. 18, 2022  

As scooped by BroadwayWorld, the Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT will return to Broadway on Thursday, October 27 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, TAKE ME OUT opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

TAKE ME OUT will return with Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The remainder of the cast will be announced at a later date.

"Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production was one of the most buzzed about plays of the spring season, and its limited run was too brief to capture the interest and demand for tickets," said producer Barry Weissler.

"Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings. We were blown away when we saw it at the Hayes earlier this year under Scott Ellis' brilliant direction. After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be. Richard Greenberg brilliantly uses the lens of America's favorite pastime to expose and explore the prejudices that divide us, but he strikes the perfect balance, managing to entertain as well as enlighten. In short, to borrow a line from the show, Fran and I 'have come to understand that baseball is a perfect metaphor for hope in a democratic society!'"

Tony Award ® winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony nominee Jesse Williams reprise their roles in this Tony-winning Best Play Revival, returning to Broadway for 14 weeks only! In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.


The full creative team for TAKE ME OUT includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Tickets for Take Me Out will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members on Friday, August 19 at 10am ET. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Wednesday, August 24 at 9:59am ET by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192027®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telecharge.com%2FBroadway%2FTake-Me-Out%2FTicket%3FAID%3DBWY001390000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




