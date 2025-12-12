Photos: Ethan Slater Receives Young Alum Achievement Award from Vassar

Vassar College honored award-winning actor, singer, and composer Ethan Slater ’14 last night as the 2024 recipient of the AAVC Young Alum Achievement Award during a special program that featured an in-depth conversation with Slater, moderated by Chris Grabowski, Professor and Chair of Drama, and Shona Tucker, Professor of Drama on the Mary Riepma Ross ’32 Chair. See photos!

The discussion explored Slater’s artistic journey from his Vassar years to his breakout performance in the title role of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, which earned him a Tony Award nomination and multiple critics’ awards, as well as his subsequent acclaimed roles in Assassins, and Spamalot. Slater most recently appeared as Boq in Universal’s box office hit film adaptation of Wicked and in the film’s sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Following the interview, Slater was formally presented with the AAVC Young Alum Achievement Award, which recognizes graduates from the last decade who demonstrate exceptional professional accomplishment and serve as inspiration to peers and current students through the impact of a liberal arts education.