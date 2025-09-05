Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 05, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld!
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's MEXODUS
Performances begin soon for the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Watch a sneak peek of the new musical in this video!
Phillip Taratula Shares Backstage Scoop From GINGER TWINSIES
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Phillip Taratula who is currently appearing in Ginger Twinsies Off-Broadway. He takes us backstage at the Orpheum Theatre to share pre-show rituals, favorite moments, must-haves, and more!
Exclusive: Inside the Numbers - Who Benefited and Why Broadway Still Needs a Tax Credit
It is bad for the state if Broadway falters. Broadway will falter if investment dries up. It is as simple as that. (I’m not sure how the “backfill” idea is in keeping with the idea that the credit is designed to stimulate investment, as that investment will have already occurred, but I also see the argument that folks who decided to invest in shows opening later in the fall were expecting the credit, and they may not invest in the future if they feel they were shafted this go round.)
| Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend
by Joshua Wright
At this week's screening of the Hamilton Proshot at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo treated the audience to an in-person recreation of the viral trend. Check out the video!. (more...)
| BEETLEJUICE Will Celebrate Return to Broadway With '41 Days of October' Events
by Stephi Wild
Beetlejuice is heading back to Broadway next month, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre. The production will celebrate this Halloween on Broadway with 41 days of fun for fans.. (more...)
| Video: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Celebrates 60 Years of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music, Good Morning America dedicated a segment to the iconic film on Thursday, traveling to Salzburg, Austria, where the movie was filmed and the real events took place.. (more...)
| Photos: BULL DURHAM in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse kicked off rehearsals this week for Bull Durham, the first production of its 2025-2026 season. Check out rehearsal photos from the production here!. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY
by Jerri Shafer
When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.. (more...)
