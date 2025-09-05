 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 05, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  September 05, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Whether you're gearing up for a backstage call or settling in with your morning coffee, we've got all the big Broadway headlines you need to know. Today, take a sneak peek at the electrifying new musical MEXODUS as it heads to New York City, and go backstage with Phillip Taratula from Ginger Twinsies for all his pre-show routines. Get a deep dive into the ongoing tax credit discussions with our exclusive analysis, and don’t miss Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo recreating a viral Hamilton trend live in Central Park. Plus, Beetlejuice fans have something to celebrate—it's coming back to Broadway with 41 days of October events! Finally, honor The Sound of Music's 60th birthday with Good Morning America's special tribute and get a 4K UHD release preview here. There's plenty more news, fresh rehearsal photos, industry announcements, and game center fun — so scroll on for your full Broadway fix!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's MEXODUS

Performances begin soon for the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Watch a sneak peek of the new musical in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image
Phillip Taratula Shares Backstage Scoop From GINGER TWINSIES

In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Phillip Taratula who is currently appearing in Ginger Twinsies Off-Broadway. He takes us backstage at the Orpheum Theatre to share pre-show rituals, favorite moments, must-haves, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image
Exclusive: Inside the Numbers - Who Benefited and Why Broadway Still Needs a Tax Credit

It is bad for the state if Broadway falters. Broadway will falter if investment dries up. It is as simple as that. (I’m not sure how the “backfill” idea is in keeping with the idea that the credit is designed to stimulate investment, as that investment will have already occurred, but I also see the argument that folks who decided to invest in shows opening later in the fall were expecting the credit, and they may not invest in the future if they feel they were shafted this go round.)

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend
by Joshua Wright
At this week's screening of the Hamilton Proshot at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo treated the audience to an in-person recreation of the viral trend. Check out the video!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image BEETLEJUICE Will Celebrate Return to Broadway With '41 Days of October' Events
by Stephi Wild
Beetlejuice is heading back to Broadway next month, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The  Palace Theatre. The production will celebrate this Halloween on Broadway with 41 days of fun for fans.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image Video: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Celebrates 60 Years of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music, Good Morning America dedicated a segment to the iconic film on Thursday, traveling to Salzburg, Austria, where the movie was filmed and the real events took place.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image Photos: BULL DURHAM in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse kicked off rehearsals this week for Bull Durham, the first production of its 2025-2026 season. Check out rehearsal photos from the production here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More Image Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY
by Jerri Shafer
When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld 'For You' Brings Personalized Theatre News and Show Recommendations
by Team BWW
Following the successful debut of BroadwayWorld’s My Shows earlier this week, the company today announced the official beta launch of BroadwayWorld For You, a new personalization layer designed to enhance the theatre fan experience across the entire platform — from website to mobile apps to email.. (more...)
Seaview Reveals Lizzie Stern In Newly Formed Creative Executive Role
by Stephi Wild
Tony, Olivier and Peabody Award winning production company Seaview has announced that Lizzie Stern has joined the New York based team in a newly formed role, Creative Executive.. (more...)
Broadway Lights Will Dim for Paul Libin, George Wendt, Cleo Laine and More
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has confirmed a September 9th marquee dimming to honor artists and industry members George Wendt, Beth Newburger, Edie Cowan, Mark Brokaw, Paul Libin, Richard Greenberg, Cleo Laine, Jack Batman and Lloyd Williams.. (more...)
Nikiya Mathis, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, & More Earn 2025 Hewes Design Awards
by Josh Sharpe
The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee has revealed the 2025 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees who will be recognized at the 61st annual ceremony on October 20 in New York.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/4/2025; Jobs In Education, Giving and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/4/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
TheaterWorksUSA Launches New Division, TWTheatricals
by Stephi Wild
As TheaterWorksUSA approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027, they have announced the launch of TWTheatricals, a new division dedicated to creating fully produced, full-length works for multigenerational audiences.. (more...)
Public Theater Workers Ratify Union Agreement with IATSE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Production workers at The Public Theater have ratified a wide-ranging union contract covering production staff with IATSE. Learn more about the contract here.. (more...)
Long Wharf Theatre Welcomes Meredith Suttles as New Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Long Wharf Theatre has appointed Meredith Suttles as its new Managing Director. Suttles brings a proven track record of guiding institutions through moments of transformation and growth.. (more...)
Young Actors Version of SCHOOL OF ROCK – THE MUSICAL Now Available at Concord Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A one-hour version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater’s School of Rock – The Musical has been released to amateur theaters in North America through Concord Theatricals. Learn more!. (more...)
Executive Director Shane D. Hudson to Depart Primary Stages in Fall 2025
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Executive Director Shane D. Hudson will depart Primary Stages this fall following a ten-year tenure. Learn more about Hudson and about the changes to the company.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Will Lead ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay will lead the upcoming Off-Broadway production of Romy & Michele: The Musical. The pair will take on the lead roles of Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively.. (more...)
André de Shields Will Lead New Production of Molière’s TARTUFFE
by Stephi Wild
This October, Tony Award winner and Broadway Deity André De Shields will transform House of the Redeemer when he leads a new production of Moliere’s Tartuffe. . (more...)
Photos: BULL DURHAM in Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse kicked off rehearsals this week for Bull Durham, the first production of its 2025-2026 season. Check out rehearsal photos from the production here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Day after day
We'll find the will to find our way
Knowing that the darkest skies
Will someday see the sun"

-Next to Normal
 

