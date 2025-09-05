Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2025- ROMY & MICHELE Cast Announced and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 05, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Whether you're gearing up for a backstage call or settling in with your morning coffee, we've got all the big Broadway headlines you need to know. Today, take a sneak peek at the electrifying new musical MEXODUS as it heads to New York City, and go backstage with Phillip Taratula from Ginger Twinsies for all his pre-show routines. Get a deep dive into the ongoing tax credit discussions with our exclusive analysis, and don’t miss Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo recreating a viral Hamilton trend live in Central Park. Plus, Beetlejuice fans have something to celebrate—it's coming back to Broadway with 41 days of October events! Finally, honor The Sound of Music's 60th birthday with Good Morning America's special tribute and get a 4K UHD release preview here. There's plenty more news, fresh rehearsal photos, industry announcements, and game center fun — so scroll on for your full Broadway fix!