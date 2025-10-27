Review Roundup: Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Star in ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL

Read reviews for for Romy & Michele: The Musical! Stepping into the platform shoes of the iconic Best Friend duo are Broadway veterans Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, The Cottage) as Romy White and Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked) as Michele Weinberger.

The cast also includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather/Others, DeMarius R. Copes as DJ/Others, Ninako Donville Lisa/Others, Erica Dorfler as Kelly/Others, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy/Others, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby/Others, Pascal Pastrana as Billy/Others, and Lauren Zakrin as Christie/Others, alongside Hannah Florence and Cameron Sirian.

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten-year high school reunion, Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end, the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop- inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), choreography by Karla Puno Garcia, and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages). Romy & Michele: The Musical is produced by Barry Kemp, Stephen Soucy, Peter Schneider, and Laurence Mark with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Uncanny screen chemistry between Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow is a main reason the movie clicks. As directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), the musical’s stars don’t stray far from their film templates. Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) leans hard into a Valley Girl accent, while Lindsay (Newsies), delivers lines in deft clueless fashion. They bring likable BFF energy to this buddy comedy, and while they won’t make anyone forget the onscreen duo, they give it their all — just like Romy and Michele.