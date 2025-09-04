André de Shields Will Lead New Production of Molière’s TARTUFFE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, Tony Award winner and Broadway Deity André De Shields will transform House of the Redeemer when he leads a new production of Molière’s Tartuffe. In this strictly limited engagement, exclusively 100 guests per night will witness an “exorcism of hypocrisy” inspired by Molière’s infamous deceiver.

With a razor-sharp translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, the scandalous satire that once shocked Paris returns as an opulent evening of ritual, revelry, and theatrical excess. Premium VIP tickets unlock entry to Tartuffe’s "sycophant soirée" with live music and privileged access to one of New York’s most historic and hidden edifices.

Joining Mr. De Shields are Phoebe Dunn as Dorinne, Charlie Lubeck as Valere, Hannah Beck as Cleante, Chris Hahn as Orgon, Todd Buonopane as Mme. Pernelle, and Alexandra Socha as Mariane. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Performances begin on October 1 and the production will run through November 23. Opening night is set for October 9. The production is produced by Tall Order Productions, goaTman, and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (BBT) serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets will be available starting September 4 at 10am on tartuffenyc.com. The exclusive and unforgettable evening will have audience members just feet from the action in a beautifully appointed library which was transported floorboard by floorboard from a monastery in Italy.

Co-producers of Tartuffe include Karen Taffner Butler and Ron Butler, 30 Minutes From Broadway Entertainment, Jeanne McInerney, and Scott Wyatt.

Tartuffe takes place at the estate of Orgon, whose blind faith in the false holy man invites disaster, greed and lust. Eventually unmasking Tartuffe’s counterfeit piety, the family reveals the moral charade, banishing the demon of deceit, and restoring clarity, justice, and truth to the household.

Tony Award Winner André De Shields expresses, “Just now in American culture, hypocrisy and delusion and belligerence are more pernicious than racism, sexism and otherism, and are no respecter of person, economic status, age, geography nor gender. Younger generations deserve nobler examples of personal success and global citizenship. Moliére's Tartuffe is a master class in how to avoid self-demolition.”

Director Keaton Wooden writes, “At its core, Tartuffe is a morality tale about our capacity for collective madness: how effortlessly we become spellbound by the things we most want to believe. And as we know, this is no distant fable; In many ways, we are living in the Age of Tartuffe. Happening before our eyes, up close and personal. And to help that sink in, we are inviting the audiences to live it with us, to step inside, and hopefully discover a spark of courage by confronting these grave and serious truths by treating them, for one evening together, very un-seriously.”

About André De Shields

In a career spanning 55 five years, André De Shields, at age 79, has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor/activist, educator, iconic philanthropist and Broadway Deity. As Actor, Mr. De Shields’ mission is to fill intimate spaces with enormous beauty. He defines intimate spaces as the hearts of humanity. As Activist, he endeavors to restore majesty, elegance and literacy to the Black Thespian’s toolbox, to advocate for long term survivors of HIV and AIDS, and to champion the legacy of the Wellderly (elderly individuals who continue to kick butt). His idiosyncratic career has resulted in a treasure trove of accolades, among them an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he has founded The André De Shields Fund. His other marks of esteem include being declared the triple crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having garnered Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Grammy Awards for his universally acclaimed role in Hadestown as Hermes, messenger to the gods. Perennially renowned for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions -The Wiz (title role), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony nom), and The Full Monty (Tony nom), his portrayed of Old Deuteronomy in the radically re-imagined Cats: The Jellicle Ball was rewarded with nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical from both the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle, and for Distinguished Performance Award by The Drama League. Mr. De Shields reigned as The Grand Marshal of the 51st Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, achieving the sui generis reputation as one of the ten wonders of New York City.