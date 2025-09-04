BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/4/2025; Jobs In Education, Giving and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/4/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: TECHNICAL STAFF NEEDED FOR 25/26 SEASON: Master Electrician, Stage Manger, ASM, Sound Engineer, A2, Technical Director, Stage Hands, Dressers

We are seeking non-union talent for the following positions: -Stage Manager -Assistant Stage Manager -Master Electrician -Sound Engineer -A2 -Technical Director About the Theatre: We are a 350-seat producing theatre presenting high-caliber, Broadway-style musicals in an intimate, fast-paced setting. With 8 performances per week, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional productions to our audiences through creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence. The Wick is located in ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director Wanted for 2 Staged Readings + Plus possible extended run

Seeking a skilled THEATRICAL director who can bring to life a staged reading of a historical play by Playwright Alexander Uglov (translated by Alex Fleming). The first reading will be the first step in developing the story and the second reading (perhaps after minor revisions), may be an industry reading. For now, this project is non-union, but the idea is to create a fully professional AEA production. We are interested in a director with substantial staging experience and creativity, someon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager

Overview: Playhouse Theatre Group is hiring an experienced Non-AEA Assistant Stage Manager to join its staff at Playhouse on Park. Playhouse on Park is professional theater operating a 163 seat black box theater in West Hartford, CT. We produce a varied season of work including plays, musicals, dance performances, theatre for young audiences, and occasional one-off events such as stand-up comedy nights, play readings, and small concerts. Responsibilities: The Assistant Stage Manager (A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communicatins

Overview: Playhouse on Park seeks a Director of Marketing & Communications to support the visibility, revenue generation, branding, and communications critical to its programming. The Director of Marketing & Communications oversees the marketing of all productions, fundraisers, community events, educational programs, and more. Core responsibilities include supervisory/leadership roles within the staff and volunteer committees; coordinating press coverage for upcoming productions (critic re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dean of Musical Theatre

Please use the link below to view a Leadership Profile, which provides information about MSM and the Dean of Musical Theatre position. https://www.msmnyc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/MSM-Dean-of-Musical-Theatre-Position-2025.pdf Position Description: Dean of Musical Theatre The incoming Dean of Musical Theatre will join an institution with a clear vision for the future, a commitment to innovative practices that support students’ artistic growth, and a collaborative and supportive spirit. Bu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager, George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick, NJ

The Marketing Manager is responsible for planning, producing, and executing marketing initiatives that promote George Street Playhouse’s productions, programs, and events to achieve earned revenue goals. This position requires a hands-on marketer with strong skills in social media, content creation, and digital communications. The role works closely with the Sales & Audience Development Manager, Patron Services Manager, and other departments to ensure cohesive branding and audience engagement... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: General Manager, 585 Arts

The General Manager, 585 Arts, will oversee the business aspects of a new performing arts center, leading its launch and day-to-day operations. This includes managing earned revenue and expenses, developing its reputation in the community, and nurturing key relationships with partners. As a member of the leadership team for the combined Global Arts Live and 585 Arts organizations, this position will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the Global Arts Live programming, community eng... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Roundabout Theatre Company - Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

About the Opportunity This is a rare opportunity to help shape the future of one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic theatre companies, and influence the New York theatre landscape at large. Roundabout Theatre Company seeks a strategic and imaginative leader to oversee its earned revenue strategy and experiential brand----someone who can unite diverse revenue generating functions and touchpoints in a cohesive, audience-centered vision for growth. The Chief Marketing & Experience Offi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Trinity Rep is currently seeking its sixth Artistic Director to lead the organization into a new chapter, as it prepares to complete a major capital campaign and implement transformative capital improvements to its theater and public spaces next year. Trinity Repertory Company, is seeking an innovative, dynamic, visionary, and collaborative Artistic Director to guide its next chapter. The Artistic Director will shape and champion the creative vision of the organization, fostering and leading a c... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Set Designor and builders

Stage Set Designer with strong construction experience for the Hampton Theatre Company in Quogue. Responsibilities: Conceptualizing and sketching initial designs; collaborating closely with director, production team, and other designers; creating detailed scale models or digital renderings; managing and overseeing set construction; supervising installation and strike of the set; compliance with all safety regulations; maintenance and repairs during run of a production. Qualifications: Experie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Scenery (Technical Director)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limite... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region, New York and around the country, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY Signature... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Location: Boca Raton, Florida (Federal Highway) Housing: Available for qualified out-of-town candidates The Wick Theatre in beautiful Boca Raton, Florida, is seeking an experienced Box Office Manager to lead our dynamic ticketing and patron services operation. This key position requires a skilled professional with a proven track record running a successful box office and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Position Highlights Manage and oversee a busy box office operation with a tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Join Us as Stage Manager! Broadway-Caliber Theatre. South Florida Sun.

The Wick Theatre is seeking an experienced Stage Manager to join our professional team immediately. This is one of the most critical positions in live theater — the Stage Manager is the anchor who ensures that every rehearsal, cue, and performance runs flawlessly. We a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education & outreach Coordinator

TITLE: Education Programs and Outreach Coordinator IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Manager of Arts Education CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Non Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: The Education Programs and Outreach Coordinator seeks a dynamic, process and relationship driven individual to serve as the central communications and data hub for Ford’s Theatre Society’s education programs, providing administrative, logistical, and implementation support for initiatives such as historic site field trips, oratory programs,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving & Membership Manager

TITLE: Individual Giving and Membership Manager IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Deputy Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION: The Individual Giving and Membership Manager supports and stewards Ford’s Theatre membership programs (Friends of Ford’s Theatre, $75-$1,249 and John T. Ford Society, $1,250-$24,999) and helps to steward and expand our base of annual fund donors. The Manager works closely with the Deputy Director of Development to develop and impleme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) encourages qualified candidates to apply for the Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Position. The successful candidate will join one of the most important producing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the most economically robust regions in the U.S. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-director-dtc Organizational Profile Dallas Theate... (more)