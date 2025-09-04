Phillip Taratula Shares Backstage Scoop From GINGER TWINSIES

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Phillip Taratula who is currently appearing in Ginger Twinsies off-Broadway. Below, he takes us backstage at the Orpheum Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, must-haves, and more!

Taratula's theater credits include: Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth (LCT). Off-B'way and more: The Beastiary (Ars Nova), Becomes a Woman (Mint Theater Co.); Die Fledermaus (Metropolitan Opera); Riddle of the Trilobites (New Victory); Empire Travel Agency (Woodshed Collective); The Lily's Revenge (HERE); The Deepest Play Ever (New Ohio). National tour: What the Constitution Means to Me. Regional: Barrington Stage, Syracuse Stage, Two River, Huntington, Humana Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Portland Stage, Tuacahn, Gulfshore Playhouse, O'Neill Conference, North Shore Music Theatre, others. On film and television, Taratula can be seen in Almost Love; "And Just Like That" (HBO Max); "Dr. Death" (NBC/Peacock); "High Maintenance" (HBO); "For Life" (ABC); "FBI" (CBS); "The Outs" (Vimeo Originals).

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I get there early, shave my face, stretch, and then put on my makeup. Oh! I also put on some music. Usually something from the 90s. :) Then it's fun to say hey to my fellow cast members as they trickle in (there's 5 of us in the dressing room).

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

This is actually quite strategic! I start the show seated onstage in a folding chair, right out of a fast blackout. At places, I'm right behind the curtain with our phenomenal ASM Rico Froehlich, who gives me the go and opens the curtain, then I flutter my eyes so I can see the little glow tape spike marks on the chair and then get my butt in the chair. This all happens in like 2 seconds. Then it's off to the races!

What's your must have backstage snack?

Hmmm...do Ricola lozenges count? :) I'm not a big snacker during a show...but Ricola are essential. I think audiences would be surprised to know how many actors often have a Ricola lodged under their tongue while on stage.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Haha, probably just getting to the theater so early. Many actors roll right in at half hour, and I've done that, depending on the show. This one, I feel like I need plenty of prep time.

What are 5 must haves in your dressing room?

I'd say water... and then the 4 actors I share the room with! (Jimmy Ray Bennett, Russell Daniels, Mitch Wood, and Matt Wilkas!) It would not nearly be as fun to be there without them.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Russell Daniels has this shocking moment with a dog puppet that I happen to be very well positioned to watch every night and I'm so glad because it truly cracks me up. He does something slightly different every night. I also can see the front row react, it's great.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

This show moves so fast that we don't have a TON of idle time backstage, and you're always keeping an ear out for a cue, so I'd probably say just listening to the show. The audiences are different every performance, it really keeps you on your toes. Something that got a huge laugh last night doesn't the next night, or vice versa. I also just love listening to my fellow cast members, they're all so good and truly bring it every night.

