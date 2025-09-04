Video: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Celebrates 60 Years of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sound of Music, the 1965 hit film based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, Good Morning America dedicated a segment to the iconic film on Thursday, traveling to Salzburg, Austria, where the movie was filmed and the real events took place.

During the segment, GMA correspondent Maggie Rulli embarked on the official Sound of Music bus tour, which takes attendees through the hills of Salzburg to see many of the iconic locations seen in the film, including the lake where the children fall from the boat, the gazebo where Maria and Captain von Trapp kiss, and more.

On screen, the Robert Wise–directed film, starring Julie Andrews (‘Maria’) and Christopher Plummer (‘Captain von Trapp’), broke box-office records to become the highest-grossing movie of 1965 (ultimately earning over $280 million worldwide) and swept the 38th Academy Awards with five Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Scoring of Music – plus multiple Golden Globe Awards.

The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.” In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Global celebrations are planned throughout 2025 to celebrate the film’s Diamond anniversary. In honor of its 60th anniversary, a new restored and remastered edition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music will debut on 4K Ultra HD on September 23. Over the course of 9 months, the Walt Disney Film Restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping or other issues encountered.

Additionally, the restored film will be returning to theaters in 4K as part of the anniversary celebration, thanks to Fathom Entertainment & Trafalgar Releasing. In the United States, the movie will be available to see from September 12-17, and in Canada on September 13, 14, and 17. International screenings of the film will take place for a limited time beginning September 20. For tickets, go here.

2025 will also see a North American tour of the stage musical. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this production of The Sound of Music will tour more than 80 cities, kicking off on September 5. The tour will star Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, along with rising star Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Broadway veteran Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp. Learn more about the production here.

On September 20, fans are invited to join Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles, hosted by Melissa Peterman. Costumes welcomed, lyrics provided. Learn more here.