BEETLEJUICE Will Celebrate Return to Broadway With '41 Days of October' Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beetlejuice is heading back to Broadway next month, beginning performances Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre. The production will celebrate this Halloween on Broadway with 41 days of fun for fans every day in October and for the first 10 days in November, as part of "41 Days of October," with a lineup including a variety of strange and unusual surprises and partnerships.

Partners include Sloo Moo Institute, Serendipity 3, The Woobles, Junior's Cheesecake, Abracadabra, Schmackary’s Cookies, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Tempo by Hilton Times Square, Muddy Paws Rescue, and Crowned Athletics. The “41 Days of October” activations will also include costume contests, exclusive giveaways, talk-back panels, trivia, prizes and more!

A full schedule of Beetlejuice’s “41 Days of October” celebration is available HERE. Plus, watch a teaser here!

Beetlejuice will play a limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement through January 3, 2026. Tickets for Beetlejuice are on sale now.

Beetlejuice had two Broadway runs that brought a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via TikTok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The First National tour of Beetlejuice is concluding a critically acclaimed, record-breaking 88-city tour with one last Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre. In addition to the First National tour, Beetlejuice has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).