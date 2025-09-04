THE SOUND OF MUSIC Gets 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of its 60th anniversary, a new restored and remastered edition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music will debut on 4K Ultra HD on September 23. Over the course of 9 months, the Walt Disney Film Restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping or other issues encountered. Take a look at the bonus feature lineup below.

Additionally, the restored film will be returning to theaters in 4K as part of the anniversary celebration, thanks to Fathom Entertainment & Trafalgar Releasing. In the United States, the movie will be available to see from September 12-17, and in Canada on September 13, 14, and 17. International screenings of the film will take place for a limited time beginning September 20. For tickets, go here.

2025 will also see a North American tour of the stage musical. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this production of The Sound of Music will tour more than 80 cities, kicking off on September 5. The tour will star Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, along with rising star Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Broadway veteran Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp. Learn more about the production here.

On September 20, fans are invited to join Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles, hosted by Melissa Peterman. Costumes welcomed, lyrics provided. Learn more here.

4K Ultra HD Bonus Features

Disc 1: 4K UHD The Sound of Music + Bonus Features – Sing-Along Version • Commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood & Johannes von Trapp • Commentary by Robert Wise

Disc 2: Blu-ray The Sound of Music + Bonus Features – Sing-Along Version • Commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood & Johannes von Trapp • Commentary by Robert Wise

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Features Bonus Disc –

The Sound of a City Documentary - Julie Andrews returns to Salzburg, Austria

- Julie Andrews returns to Salzburg, Austria A City of Song - Filming locations in Salzburg, Austria

- Filming locations in Salzburg, Austria Musical Stages - The songs, the show & the family

- The songs, the show & the family Vintage Programs - The Sound of Music, Rodgers and Hammerstein, location interviews, and audio interviews

- The Sound of Music, Rodgers and Hammerstein, location interviews, and audio interviews Rare Treasures - Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall: The Pratt Family Singers, The Julie Andrews Hour: Julie Andrews and Maria Von Trapp, Screen Tests, 40th Anniversary DVD Introduction by Julie Andrews, and galleries

- Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall: The Pratt Family Singers, The Julie Andrews Hour: Julie Andrews and Maria Von Trapp, Screen Tests, 40th Anniversary DVD Introduction by Julie Andrews, and galleries Publicity - Fox Movietone News - Academy Awards,®, trailers and teasers, TV spots, and radio spots

About The Sound of Music:

On screen, the Robert Wise–directed film, starring Julie Andrews (‘Maria’) and Christopher Plummer (‘Captain von Trapp’), broke box-office records to become the highest-grossing movie of 1965 (ultimately earning over $280 million worldwide) and swept the 38th Academy Awards with five Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Scoring of Music – plus multiple Golden Globe Awards. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.” In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Photo Credit: THE SOUND OF MUSIC” ©1965 20th Century Studios, Inc. All rights reserved.