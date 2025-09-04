Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Will Lead ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay will lead the upcoming Off-Broadway production of Romy & Michele: The Musical. The pair will take on the lead roles of Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively.

Also joining the cast are Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney/Ensemble, DeMarius Copes and Ninako Donville as members of the ensemble, Erica Dorfler as Kelly Possenger/Ensemble, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink/Ensemble, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby Walters/Ensemble, Pascal Pastrana as Billy Christianson/Ensemble, and Lauren Ashley Zakrin as Christie Masters/Ensemble.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Romy & Michele: The Musical will debut Off-Broadway at Stage 42 this fall. The production will begin previews on Tuesday, October 14 with an opening night set for Tuesday, October 28.

Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

“Romy and Michele have been icons of friendship, fashion, and individuality from the moment we first met them,” said producers Barry Kemp and Stephen Soucy. “Bringing their story to the New York Stage is the perfect home for their bold and quirky spirit to be reborn. We can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this hilarious and heart-filled new musical.”

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.