Broadway Lights Will Dim for Paul Libin, George Wendt, Cleo Laine and More

The Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has confirmed a September 9th marquee dimming to honor artists and industry members George Wendt, Beth Newburger, Edie Cowan, Mark Brokaw, Paul Libin, Richard Greenberg, Cleo Laine, Jack Batman and Lloyd Williams. All theatre marquees will dim simultaneously on Tuesday, September 9th at 6:45PM ET in their honor.

In addition to inclusion in this memorial, Paul Libin will receive a memorial at all Broadway theatres at a later date.

Earlier this year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing the online form at BroadwayInMemoriam.org. The submission form requires the following information: name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photo. The next application deadline is November 11, 2025.

Exceptions may arise where the Committee chooses to honor a singular individual who has made a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway. These individual memorials will be announced and scheduled separately from the quarterly marquee dimmings.

For additional details, including the online form, please visit BroadwayInMemoriam.org. For questions or inquiries, please email cmt@BroadwayMarqueeInMemoriam.org.