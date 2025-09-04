BroadwayWorld 'For You' Brings Personalized Theatre News and Show Recommendations

Following the successful debut of BroadwayWorld’s My Shows earlier this week, the company today announced the official beta launch of BroadwayWorld For You, a new personalization layer designed to enhance the theatre fan experience across the entire platform — from website to mobile apps to email.

Powered by BroadwayWorld’s market-leading first-party data system, For You offers theatre lovers a tailored experience that highlights the most relevant news, features, and productions. In a privacy-safe manner — with data stored only on the user’s device — the site dynamically adapts navigation and serves recommendations for both local and Broadway content, as well as upcoming shows.

“BroadwayWorld has always been about connecting fans to the theatre they love,” said Robert Diamond, CEO and Founder of BroadwayWorld. “With For You, we’re taking the next step — giving every user their own personalized BroadwayWorld that learns their interests and helps them discover more of what matters most.”

Users will notice upgrades throughout the app, website, and email newsletters, including:

Personalized recommendations based on browsing and showgoing history.

Dynamic navigation that adapts to highlight relevant content and shows.

Cross-platform integration , ensuring consistency across web, app, and email.

Privacy-first design, with personalization data stored securely on the user’s device.

By weaving personalization into every touchpoint, BroadwayWorld For You makes it easier than ever to keep up with theatre news, follow favorite productions, and discover what to see next.

For more information, visit www.broadwayworld.com/for-you/.