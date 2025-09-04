Public Theater Workers Ratify Union Agreement with IATSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production workers at The Public Theater have ratified a wide-ranging union contract covering production staff with IATSE by a near-unanimous margin of 112-3. The agreement, which took effect September 1, covers more than 250 employees who play a vital role in staging The Public’s acclaimed productions.

The newly ratified contract delivers wage increases and comprehensive benefits, providing long-term stability and protections for the production workforce.

The agreement reflects months of constructive negotiations and establishes a foundation of sustainability at one of New York City’s most prominent nonprofit theaters. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the agreement HERE, with props artisan Rachel Kenner stating, “I’m proud of this agreement, which makes The Public more sustainable and equitable... I’m excited for all of the opportunities and protections that the union offers us; this whole process has been very collaborative, and I look forward to forging our new path as unionized workers."

This milestone makes The Public Theater one of the first major Off-Broadway institutions to ratify a union agreement with IATSE covering production staff. The contract not only represents a historic accomplishment for workers but also underscores the growing momentum for stronger labor standards across the theater industry.