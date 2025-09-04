 tracker
Nikiya Mathis, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, & More Earn 2025 Hewes Design Awards

Honors for the 2024–25 season were earned by 14 artists for their work on and Off Broadway.

By: Sep. 04, 2025
Nikiya Mathis, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, & More Earn 2025 Hewes Design Awards Image
The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee has revealed the 2025 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees who will be recognized at the 61st annual ceremony on October 20 in New York.

“We are delighted to announce the 2025 Henry Hewes Design Awards honorees,” said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the committee. “We continue to recognize the outstanding contribution designers make to the creative process in all theater productions and we congratulate the 2025 honorees for their excellent work.”

Honors for the 2024–25 season were earned by 14 artists for their work on and Off Broadway. Scenic designer Jason Sherwood (Bad Kreyòl, Signature Theatre Company), Costume Designer Qween Jean (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”, Perelman PAC/NYC), lighting designer Adam Honoré (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”, Perelman PAC/NYC), sound designer Rena Anakwe (The Swamp Dwellers, Theatre for a New Audience), media designer Finn Ross (Boop!, Broadway), and puppetry designer Greg Corbino (Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, Soho Rep) will be honored with 2025 Henry Hewes Design Awards.

The Hewes Committee also voted two Special Citations during its deliberations. The Broadway design team of Maybe Happy Ending receives Special Citations for Excellence in Design. These Special Citation honorees are Dane LaffreyClint RamosBen StantonPeter HylenskiGeorge ReeveCraig Franklin Miller, and Suki Tsujimoto.

Designer Nikiya Mathis will be honored with a Special Citation for Individual Achievement in Design for her extraordinary contributions to hair and wig design in Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”, Liberation, and Wine in the Wilderness during the 2024-25 theater season.

Twelve of the fourteen 2025 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee. For the 2025 honors, 107 theater artists were nominated for outstanding artistry in 54 productions presented during the 2024-25 New York theater season on, Off, and Off-Off Broadway. (A complete list of 2025 nominees follows this awards announcement. Please share widely.) 

These annual awards honor designers for work in venues on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway, recognizing the categories of Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Media Design, and Notable Effects. All nominated designs must have originated in United States productions. The Hewes Awards Committee annually considers approximately 200 productions when making its nominations.

Hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis led all designers with three nominations in the Notable Effects category. Thirteen designers received two nominations for their work. Thirty productions received multiple nominations, with Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending leading the way at seven nominations. Boop! on Broadway received six nominations and Bowl EP at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre received five nominations. Four productions each received four nominations. Eleven productions received three nominations and 11 other productions each received two nominations.

The HHDA Committee named honorees in six standard categories: Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Media Design, and Notable Effects. As of the 2025 awards, the Committee has bestowed 357 honors on 243 artists representing 303 productions. (These numbers do not include the Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design.) 

Known as the Maharam Awards at their inception in 1965, the Hewes Awards were later renamed the American Theatre Wing Design Awards in honor of the Wing’s generous sponsorship. In 1999, they became the Henry Hewes Design Awards in honor of noted critic Henry Hewes, who created the awards and served as a board member of the American Theatre Wing until his death in 2006 at age 89.

The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee includes theater critics Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chair; David Barbour; David Cote; Naveen Kumar; Brittani Samuel; Helen Shaw; and Martha Wade Steketee. The awards are sponsored by the Henry Hewes Foundation for the Theater Arts.

2025 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS HONOREES

Scenic Design

Jason Sherwood (Bad Kreyòl, Signature Theatre Company

Costume Design

Qween Jean (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”, Perelman PAC/NYC)

Lighting Design

Adam Honoré (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”, Perelman PAC/NYC)

Sound Design

Rena Anakwe (The Swamp Dwellers, Theatre for a New Audience)

Media Design

Finn Ross (Boop!, Broadway)

Notable Effects

Greg Corbino (Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, Soho Rep) (Puppetry Design)

Special Citation for Individual Achievement in Design

Nikiya Mathis, for the range and excellence of her work in hair and wig design on three distinct productions during the 2024-25 New York theater season.

Special Citation for Excellence in Design

Maybe Happy Ending (Broadway) Dane Laffrey (scenic and additional video), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), George Reeve (video), Craig Franklin Miller (hair and wig design), Suki Tsujimoto (makeup design)

2025 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS NOMINEES

(2025 Honorees in bold)

SCENIC DESIGNER

SHOW

Adam Koch and Steven Royal

A Wonderful World

Adam Rigg

The Blood Quilt

Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek

Bowl EP

Alexander Shishkin

Seagull: A True Story

Asfoon Pajoufar

Five Models in Ruins, 1981

Clinton Chadick

Music City

Dane Laffrey

Maybe Happy Ending

David Rockwell

Boop!

Derek McLane

Just in Time

dots

Floyd Collins

Frank J. Oliva

Danger and Opportunity

Gwendolyn Warnock and Kirjan Waage

Dead as a Dodo

Jason Ardizzone-West

The Swamp Dwellers

Jason Sherwood

Bad Kreyòl

Louisa Thompson

Grief Camp

Matt Saunders

Walden

Mimi Lien and Tatiana Kahvegian

Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!

Normandy Sherwood

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods

Paul Steinberg

The Antiquities

Rachel Hauck

Swept Away

Scott Pask

Good Night, and Good Luck

Simon Cleveland

The Trojans

Costume Designer

SHOW

Ashley Soliman

The Trojans

Brenda Abbandandolo

Good Night, and Good Luck

Brenda Abbandandolo

The Antiquities

Catherine Zuber

Just in Time

Catherine Zuber and AC Gottlieb

Henry IV

Christopher Ford

The Beastiary

Clint Ramos

Maybe Happy Ending

Cole McCarthy

The Last Bimbo in the Universe

Dede Ayite

Wine in the Wilderness

DeShon Elem

Bowl EP

Greg Corbino

Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!

Gregg Barnes

Boop!

Haydee Zelideth

The beautiful land i seek

Karl Ruckdeschel

Twelfth Night

Kaye Voyce

The Welkin

Mariko Ohigahsi

Sumo

Paul Tazewell

Death Becomes Her

Qween Jean

Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"

Qween Jean

Liberation

Sarah Cubbage

The Big Gay Jamboree

Toni-Leslie James

A Wonderful World

Toni-Leslie James

Gypsy

Vasilija Zivanic

Five Models in Ruins, 1981

LIGHTING DESIGNER

SHOW

Adam Honoré

Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"

Adam Honoré

Walden

Alan C. Edwards

Bad Kreyòl

Ben Stanton

Maybe Happy Ending

Christopher Annas-Lee

The Trojans

Cory Pattak

A Wonderful World

Daphne Agosin

Dead as a Dodo

David Zeffren

Twelfth Night

Heather Gilbert

Good Night, and Good Luck

Isabella Byrd

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and Creditors

Isabella Byrd

Grief Camp

Japhy Weideman

Ghosts

Jen Schriever

Glengarry Glen Ross

Justin Townsend

Just in Time

Justin Townsend

Death Becomes Her

Kate McGee

Bowl EP

Kevin Adams

Swept Away

Natasha Katz

John Proctor Is the Villain

Paul Whitaker

Sumo

Philip S. Rosenberg

Boop!

Scott Zielinski

Floyd Collins

Seth Reiser

The Swamp Dwellers

Stacey Derosier

Grangeville

Stacey Derosier

Danger and Opportunity

Tyler Micoleau

The Antiquities

NOTABLE EFFECTS DESIGNER

SHOW

Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, hair and wig design

Sumo

Amanda Villalobos, puppetry design

Becoming Eve 

Charles G. LaPointe, hair and wig design; Joe Dulude II, makeup design

Death Becomes Her

Craig Franklin Miller, hair and wig design

Maybe Happy Ending

Greg Corbino, puppetry design

Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!

Kirjan Waage, puppetry design

Dead as a Dodo

Nikiya Mathis, hair and wig design

Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"

Nikiya Mathis, hair and wig design

Liberation

Nikiya Mathis, hair and wig design

Wine in the Wilderness

Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design

Boop!

Simple Mischief Studio, puppetry design

Small Acts of Daring Invention

Suki Tsujimoto, makeup design

Maybe Happy Ending

The Huber Marionettes, puppetry design

Boop!

Tom Lee, puppetry design

See What I Wanna See

SOUND DESIGNER

SHOW

Bill Toles

Wine in the Wilderness

Bray Poor

Grief Camp

Christopher Darbassie

The Antiquities

Christopher Darbassie

Grangeville

Cody Spencer

The Last Five Years

Dan Moses Schreier

Floyd Collins

Fan Zhang

Good Bones

John Shivers

Swept Away

Johnny Gasper

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods

Jonathan Deans

Redwood

Matt Otto

All of Me

Nevin Steinberg

We Are Your Robots

Palmer Hefferan

John Proctor Is the Villain

Paul Carbonara

Twelfth Night

Peter Hylenski

Maybe Happy Ending

Peter Hylenski

Just in Time

Rena Anakwe

The Swamp Dwellers

Ryan Gamblin

Bowl EP

Scott Lehrer

Gypsy

Will Watt

The Trojans

 

MEDIA DESIGNER

SHOW

Alex Basco Koch

The Jonathan Larson Project

David Bengali

Good Night, and Good Luck

David Bengali

Eureka Day

Finn Ross

Boop!

George Reeve and Dane Laffrey

Maybe Happy Ending

Hana S. Kim

Redwood

Hana S. Kim

Real Women Have Curves

Jake Barton

McNeal

Jesse Garrison

The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux]

Jessica Vitrani

Sex Variants of 1941

Katherine Freer

We Are Your Robots

Ruey Horng Sun

Floyd Collins

Zavier Taylor

Bowl EP

