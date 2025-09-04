Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend

The screening, celebrating Hamilton's theatrical release, took place at Central Park's Delacorte Theater.
As Hamilton continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, one of its song has gone viral social media. "Best of Wives and Best of Women" continues to pick up steam on TikTok as part of a trend where fans dress up in their best Founding Fathers costumes to act out the scenes.
In the original trend, someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaks out while Eliza sings to him. At this week's screening of the Hamilton Proshot at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo treated the audience to an in-person recreation of the viral trend.
Check out the video!
@izzieyt
THEY WINNNNN @Hamilton #linmanuelmiranda #phillipasoo #iwincauseisawthislive♬ Best of Wives and Best of Women - Phillipa Soo & Lin-Manuel Miranda
And here's another clip with a better angle of Lin-Manuel Miranda.
@lmmarchive
He loves this trend fr (via Hamilton Twitter) #linmanuelmiranda @Lin_Manuel #bestofwivesandbestofwomen #hamiltonmusical #broadway #trend♬ original sound - Stefs (LMM Archive)
And a better view of Phillipa Soo.
@taybaren
Lin Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo recreate the viral tiktok! #Hamilton #hamiltonmusical #linmanuelmiranda @Ari Elizabeth @morganb♬ original sound - taybaren
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.