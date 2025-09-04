Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Hamilton continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, one of its song has gone viral social media. "Best of Wives and Best of Women" continues to pick up steam on TikTok as part of a trend where fans dress up in their best Founding Fathers costumes to act out the scenes.

In the original trend, someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaks out while Eliza sings to him. At this week's screening of the Hamilton Proshot at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo treated the audience to an in-person recreation of the viral trend.

Check out the video!

And here's another clip with a better angle of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

And a better view of Phillipa Soo.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.