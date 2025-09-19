Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we greet another show-stopping day, let’s catch up on yesterday’s must-read stories and exciting updates from the theatre world. Director Jamie Lloyd continues to make waves, fresh from his Tony-winning Sunset Boulevard to a thrilling new London production of Evita starring Rachel Zegler. The Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders is gearing up for its North American tour, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals. Over at MJ on Broadway, Matte Martinez officially steps into MJ’s iconic shoes—watch his electric 'Smooth Criminal' performance! Meanwhile, Broadway favorites hit the big and small screens: Jaquel Spivey stars in the Queens of the Dead trailer, and Michael Iskander returns for House of David Season 2. Plus, say hello to the cast of the national tour of Tony-winning Stereophonic and get caught up on industry news, heartfelt tributes, and what’s heading to Broadway next. There’s even more to discover below—let’s get into it!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, September 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club closes on Broadway
The 2025 Broadway Flea Market
|The Front Page
|
It's Jamie Lloyd's Broadway
Prehaps no director has made a more profound impact on Broadway and West End stages in recent years than Jamie Lloyd. After astounding audiences with his take on Sunset Boulevard (Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical) last season, he returned to London this summer to yet again dazzle audiences with a daring new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler. Watch more in this video.
|
Video: THE OUTSIDERS Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
Rehearsals are officially underway for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK. Watch in this video as the cast tells us more about the tour ahead!
|
Video: Matte Martinez Steps Into MJ's Shoes; Watch 'Smooth Criminal'
Matte Martinez has officially taken over the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Watch in this video as he gives a very special sneak peek of 'Smooth Criminal' onstage at the the Neil Simon Theatre.
|Must Watch
| Video: Jaquel Spivey Stars in Trailer for Zombie Comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has just dropped for Queens of the Dead, a new horror comedy starring Broadway alums Jacquel Spivey and Cheyenne Jackson. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Michael Iskander Stars in Trailer for HOUSE OF DAVID Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Season 2 of House of David, the hit biblical series starring Kimberly Akimbo alum Michael Iskander. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Video: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON at Everyman Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Everyman Theatre's production of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson. Directed by Everyman Theatre's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Meet the Cast of the STEREOPHONIC National Tour
by Jennifer Broski
The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, is getting ready to hit the road! The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day! Check out photos here.. (more...)
| Photos: The Cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's QUEENS Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: OEDIPUS
by Jennifer Broski
Oedipus is heading to Broadway! The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature 'WICKED Night' Themed Episode
by Josh Sharpe
Next month, Dancing with the Stars contestants will be dancing through life during a 'Wicked Night' episode of the popular competition series. The themed episode will air on October 21.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth Responds to Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Comments
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth has responded to recent backlash over the comments she made about the death of Charlie Kirk. The upcoming Queen of Versailles was met with criticism recently after commenting on a post about the far-right podcast host's death. . (more...)
