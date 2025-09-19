 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 19, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we greet another show-stopping day, let’s catch up on yesterday’s must-read stories and exciting updates from the theatre world. Director Jamie Lloyd continues to make waves, fresh from his Tony-winning Sunset Boulevard to a thrilling new London production of Evita starring Rachel Zegler. The Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders is gearing up for its North American tour, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals. Over at MJ on Broadway, Matte Martinez officially steps into MJ’s iconic shoes—watch his electric 'Smooth Criminal' performance! Meanwhile, Broadway favorites hit the big and small screens: Jaquel Spivey stars in the Queens of the Dead trailer, and Michael Iskander returns for House of David Season 2. Plus, say hello to the cast of the national tour of Tony-winning Stereophonic and get caught up on industry news, heartfelt tributes, and what’s heading to Broadway next. There’s even more to discover below—let’s get into it!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Sunday, September 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club closes on Broadway
The 2025 Broadway Flea Market 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image
It's Jamie Lloyd's Broadway 

Prehaps no director has made a more profound impact on Broadway and West End stages in recent years than Jamie Lloyd. After astounding audiences with his take on Sunset Boulevard (Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical) last season, he returned to London this summer to yet again dazzle audiences with a daring new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler. Watch more in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image
Video: THE OUTSIDERS Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road

Rehearsals are officially underway for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK. Watch in this video as the cast tells us more about the tour ahead!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image
Video: Matte Martinez Steps Into MJ's Shoes; Watch 'Smooth Criminal'

Matte Martinez has officially taken over the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Watch in this video as he gives a very special sneak peek of 'Smooth Criminal' onstage at the the Neil Simon Theatre.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Video: Jaquel Spivey Stars in Trailer for Zombie Comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has just dropped for Queens of the Dead, a new horror comedy starring Broadway alums Jacquel Spivey and Cheyenne Jackson. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Video: Michael Iskander Stars in Trailer for HOUSE OF DAVID Season 2
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Season 2 of House of David, the hit biblical series starring Kimberly Akimbo alum Michael Iskander. Check it out now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Video: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON at Everyman Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Everyman Theatre's production of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson. Directed by Everyman Theatre's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez.   . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Photos: Meet the Cast of the STEREOPHONIC National Tour
by Jennifer Broski
The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, is getting ready to hit the road! The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day! Check out photos here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Photos: The Cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's QUEENS Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More Image Up on the Marquee: OEDIPUS
by Jennifer Broski
Oedipus is heading to Broadway! The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/18/2025; Jobs In Wardrobe, Casting and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/18/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Photos: Meet the Cast of the STEREOPHONIC National Tour
by Jennifer Broski
The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, is getting ready to hit the road! The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day! Check out photos here.. (more...)
THE MUPPET SHOW Returning in 2026; Sabrina Carpenter to Guest Host
by Josh Sharpe
The Muppet Show, the beloved variety series originally created by Jim Henson, will officially return next year for a television special celebrating its 50th anniversary.. (more...)

DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature 'WICKED Night' Themed Episode
by Josh Sharpe
Next month, Dancing with the Stars contestants will be dancing through life during a 'Wicked Night' episode of the popular competition series. The themed episode will air on October 21.. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Responds to Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Comments
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth has responded to recent backlash over the comments she made about the death of Charlie Kirk. The upcoming Queen of Versailles was met with criticism recently after commenting on a post about the far-right podcast host's death. . (more...)

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Will Open on Broadway in the 2026-27 Season
by Stephi Wild
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo, the new  musical conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel, is head to Broadway! Learn more here.. (more...)
Broadway Actor John Christopher Jones Passes Away
by Sidney Paterra
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway actor John Christopher Jones. Jones died on Monday, September 15 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. . (more...)
Amber Iman, Tyler Hardwick and More Complete ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been set for André De Shields is Tartuffe, a reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields. Learn ore!. (more...)
Review: DRACULA, Lyric Hammersmith
by Cindy Marcolina
Now that days are getting colder and nights are getting longer, it’s time to get spooky. When a viral video asked women if they’d rather choose to be alone with a man or with a bear last year, the internet exploded. To this day, more than half of the women in the 18-29 range who took part in the online discussion chose the bear, citing fears of violence and lack of safety around male strangers. It’s alarming. Riding that wave, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm has written a revolutionary take on Bram Stoker’s Dracula with a twist that redefines the original. Forget everything you know because nothing is what it seems: it’s time to follow Mina Harker on her own quest.. (more...)
Video: THE OUTSIDERS Tour First Curtain Call
by Joshua Wright
Go inside the first curtain call for the National Tour of The Outsiders at Shea's Theatre in Buffalo. The tour is teching and having its first performances in Buffalo before officially opening October 8th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.. (more...)
Jordan Fisher, Leslie Uggams, & More to Narrate Disney's 2025 Candlelight Processional in EPCOT
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Jordan Fisher, Leslie Uggams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more will serve as 2025 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession in EPCOT.. (more...)
Video: Co-Adaptors Will Power and Doug Wright Talk DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
A new adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Damn Yankees is now playing at the Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Watch video of from inside the rehearsal room with Co-Adaptors Will Power and Doug Wright here!. (more...)
Marc Shaiman to Release New Career-Spanning Memoir in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, co-writer of such shows as Hairspray, Some Like It Hot, and Smash, will release a new memoir, diving into his five-decade career on Broadway and Hollywood. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Raise a glass to freedom.
Something they can never take away.
No matter what they tell you."

- Hamilton

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
79 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Maybe Happy Ending
104 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Six
85 ratings

Six
& Juliet
75 ratings

& Juliet

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos