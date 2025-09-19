Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2025- Jamie Lloyd Talks Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we greet another show-stopping day, let’s catch up on yesterday’s must-read stories and exciting updates from the theatre world. Director Jamie Lloyd continues to make waves, fresh from his Tony-winning Sunset Boulevard to a thrilling new London production of Evita starring Rachel Zegler. The Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders is gearing up for its North American tour, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals. Over at MJ on Broadway, Matte Martinez officially steps into MJ’s iconic shoes—watch his electric 'Smooth Criminal' performance! Meanwhile, Broadway favorites hit the big and small screens: Jaquel Spivey stars in the Queens of the Dead trailer, and Michael Iskander returns for House of David Season 2. Plus, say hello to the cast of the national tour of Tony-winning Stereophonic and get caught up on industry news, heartfelt tributes, and what’s heading to Broadway next. There’s even more to discover below—let’s get into it!