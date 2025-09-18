Video: Co-Adaptors Will Power and Doug Wright Talk DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Damn Yankees is now playing at the Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, running September 9 through November 9, 2025, in the in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Watch a video of from inside the rehearsal room with Co-Adaptors Will Power and Doug Wright here!

Damn Yankess is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production is presented by special arrangement with Pinnacle Productions and Julie Boardman.

The musical comedy follows Joe Boyd, a die-hard baseball fan who makes a deal with the devil to help his beloved Washington Senators beat the New York Yankees, only to discover what really matters most in life.