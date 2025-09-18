 tracker
Video: Jaquel Spivey Stars in Trailer for Zombie Comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD

Having premiered earlier this year at Tribeca, the movie will hit theaters on October 24.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
The official trailer has just dropped for Queens of the Dead, a new horror comedy starring Broadway alums Jaquel Spivey (Drama Desk winner and Tony Award nominee for A Strange Loop) and Cheyenne Jackson (Into the Woods). Having premiered earlier this year at Tribeca, the movie will hit theaters on October 24.

Directed by Tina Romero, the daughter of George A. Romero, Queens of the Dead offers a modern twist on Romero's classic style (he directed Night of the Living Dead, among others). The screenplay was written by Erin Judge and Romero. 

When a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, the movie follows an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, & frenemies who must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.

Other stage and Broadway alums in the film include Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race and Hairspray), and Becca Blackwell, writer of the play They, Themself, and Schmerm. Katy O’Brien, Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Tomas Matos, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Dominique Jackson, Riki Lindhome, and Eve Lindley all round out the cast.

Photo Courtesy of Shannon Madden


