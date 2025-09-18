Jordan Fisher, Leslie Uggams, & More to Narrate Disney's 2025 Candlelight Processional in EPCOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alums Jordan Fisher, Leslie Uggams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more will serve as 2025 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession in EPCOT. The first show takes place on Tuesday, November 28. Showtimes are scheduled daily at 5:00 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre.

The extensive list of readers also includes Constance Wu, Jennifer Garner, Ashley Eckstein, Ralph Macchio, Marlee Matlin, Henry Winkler, Lauren Daigle, Gary Sinise, Brendan Fraser, Luis Fonsi, Joel Smallbone, and Brie Larson. Check out the schedules for each reader below!

Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are songs of hope and joy performed by the Voices of Liberty choir and a 50-piece orchestra.

The Candlelight Processional is included with the standard Epcot admission. Dining packages for the event will go on sale on October 14, which offer visitors a reserved seat for the show. Learn more here.

Lineup of Readers For 2025

Nov. 28-29 – Constance Wu

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 – Jordan Fisher

Dec. 3-4 – Jennifer Garner

Dec. 5-6 – Ashley Eckstein

Dec. 7-8 – Ralph Macchio

Dec. 9-10 – Leslie Uggams

Dec. 11-13 – Marlee Matlin

Dec. 14-15 – Henry Winkler

Dec. 16-17 – Lauren Daigle

Dec. 18-19 – Gary Sinise

Dec. 20-22 – Brendan Fraser

Dec. 23-24 – Luis Fonsi

Dec. 25-26 – Joel Smallbone

Dec. 27-28 – Brie Larson

Dec. 29-30 – Sheryl Lee Ralph

Jordan Fisher most recently starred as ‘Christian’ in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! Other recent credits include the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown and Hadestown on Broadway. He also appeared as ‘Anthony’ in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ‘Evan’ in Dear Evan Hansen, and ‘Laurens/Philip’ in Hamilton. Jordan starred in and produced Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between and was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red. He played ‘Mark’ in Fox’s "Rent: Live", and ‘Doody’ in Fox’s “Grease: Live!”

Leslie Uggams is a Tony Award-winning actress and singer whose Broadway credits include Hallelujah, Baby!, My First Roman, Anything Goes, King Hedley II (Tony nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie, and On Golden Pond. Regional productions include Gypsy, Mame, A Little Night Music, The Rink, Into the Woods, Master Class, Call Me Madam, Blue, Hello, Dolly!, and the national tour of Guys and Dolls.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski