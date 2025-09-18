 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature 'WICKED Night' Themed Episode

The episode will air on October 21.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature 'WICKED Night' Themed Episode Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Next month, Dancing with the Stars contestants will be dancing through life during a "Wicked Night" episode of the popular competition series. Episode 6, airing October 21, comes just a month before the release of Wicked: For Good this November. 

Viewers can expect some of the most beloved songs from the musical to be showcased during the episode, which may include "Popular," "Defying Gravity," and "Dancing Through Life." 

Other Season 34 themes include the return of Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night, alongside new additions including TikTok Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, Prince Night and a 20th Birthday Party as the show celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones, and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

Theme Nights Schedule

  • Sept. 30: TikTok Night
  • Oct. 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration
  • Oct. 14: Dedication Night
  • Oct. 21: Wicked Night
  • Oct. 28: Halloween Night
  • Nov. 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
  • Nov. 11: 20th Birthday Party
  • Nov. 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)
  • Nov. 25: Finale

After each episode, viewers can go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the movie debuts in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

DWTS Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
85 ratings

Six
Aladdin
73 ratings

Aladdin
The Lion King
75 ratings

The Lion King
Just in Time
87 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Program Book
Wicked Program Book
Buy a Wicked Green Button Set
Wicked Green Button Set
Buy a Wicked Defy Gravity Reusable Tote
Wicked Defy Gravity Reusable Tote
Buy a Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee
Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos