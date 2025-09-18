DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature 'WICKED Night' Themed Episode

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Next month, Dancing with the Stars contestants will be dancing through life during a "Wicked Night" episode of the popular competition series. Episode 6, airing October 21, comes just a month before the release of Wicked: For Good this November.

Viewers can expect some of the most beloved songs from the musical to be showcased during the episode, which may include "Popular," "Defying Gravity," and "Dancing Through Life."

Other Season 34 themes include the return of Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night, alongside new additions including TikTok Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, Prince Night and a 20th Birthday Party as the show celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones, and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

Theme Nights Schedule

Sept. 30: TikTok Night

Oct. 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Oct. 14: Dedication Night

Oct. 21: Wicked Night

Oct. 28: Halloween Night

Nov. 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

Nov. 11: 20th Birthday Party

Nov. 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)

Nov. 25: Finale

After each episode, viewers can go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the movie debuts in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

DWTS Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless