Kristin Chenoweth Responds to Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Kristin Chenoweth has responded to recent backlash over comments she made about the death of Charlie Kirk. The upcoming Queen of Versailles was met with criticism recently after commenting on a post about the far-right podcast host's death.

"I'm. So. Upset. Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still," she wrote, ending with a heartbreak emoji.

In a new interview with Frank DiLella on NY1, Chenoweth discussed the negative response to her comments.

"You have a big LGBTQ+ fanbase," DiLella said. "You know for members and allies in the LGBTQ+ community, Charlie was a controversial figure. He openly opposed same-sex marriage, trans rights. So I ask, what were you hoping to convey with that post?"

Chenoweth tearfully admitted that she was hurt that she hurt others with the interation, repeating that she is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection. I came to understand that my comment hurts some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never. It’s no secret that I have been that I’m a Christian that I’m a person it’s also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for some, that doesn’t go together. But for me, it always has and it always will."

Chenoweth makes her return to Broadwat in The Queen of Versailles, which will begin performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas