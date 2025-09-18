Video: Matte Martinez Steps Into MJ's Shoes; Watch 'Smooth Criminal'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"It's always magical to revisit [MJ] and particularly when you have an extraordinary performer like Matte embodying the role of Michael Jackson," Lynn Nottage told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at the Neil Simon Theatre last week.

Matte Martinez has officially taken over the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Martinez made his Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023 as a Standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael' and now succeeds Elijah Rhea Johnson, who played his final performance in the production on Sunday, August 31.

"It's so exciting when we get a new performer in this role," added director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. "It always has life, it's always very energetic, but it brings a new energy for us as well. We get to enjoy seeing someone really truly develop and step into into the lead."

"I'm a dancer first, so that kind of came... not naturally, because it is very different, but there was an element of understanding..." added Martinez. "But also, dancing to Michael Jackson and dancing like Michael Jackson is very specific and very difficult. It was a lot of rehearsal, a lot of training, a lot of tweaking and here we are now."

Watch as he gives a very special sneak peek of "Smooth Criminal" onstage at the the Neil Simon Theatre.