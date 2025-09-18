LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Will Open on Broadway in the 2026-27 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo, the new musical conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel, is head to Broadway!

The musical premiered at The Phoenix Theater Company on August 8 and extended to September 7, and was named the highest grossing and highest attended premiere in the history of the theater.

The world premiere musical, set in New Orleans and featuring music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway’s Sonny Paladino, is planning a Broadway bow for the 2026-27 season. It is being produced by Michael P. Kruke and Ram Narasimhan. Check out photos from the premiere run here.

“It was hugely satisfying to be given the opportunity to do this world premiere with the great folks at The Phoenix Theater, and with Sara and Sonny. The results were beyond anything I could have imagined,” said Jack Viertel. We set out to create a joy machine, a human story and a piece where New Orleans itself would become a principal character. But the amount of joy the audience took from it every night was no doubt the best part of all. I’m excited and thrilled that we are moving on to New York and look forward to getting back in a rehearsal room full of wonderful people.”

Directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a journey through “The Big Easy” as resilience, joy and iconic songs tell the story of a young woman rediscovering life in the city’s embrace.

“Jack Viertel’s concept and its execution create a celebration of a city, its culture, and its music that reaches out as a lifeline. It reminds us why we still turn to musical theater. It’s to feel something, to be moved by stories, especially ones that are not just told, but sung. Let the Good Times Roll is a vibrant, music-soaked love letter to a city that lives and breathes rhythm even in the face of heartbreak and hardship.”—Broadwayworld.com

Joy Machine Records released a concept album of the show in August, featuring songs made famous by everyone from Bessie Smith to Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick, Jr., Rebirth Brass Band and Randy Newman among many others. Produced by Sonny Paladino, the recording will highlight performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch, Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and soul of a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. Featuring six diverse characters, this world premiere captures New Orleans’ history, trials and triumphs through music and spirit. From the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, this is a celebration of resilience, culture, and the unshakeable joie de vivre of New Orleans.

Theater and casting to be announced at a later date.