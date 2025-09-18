 tracker
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Will Open on Broadway in the 2026-27 Season

The musical premiered at The Phoenix Theater Company earlier this year.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo, the new  musical conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel, is head to Broadway!

The musical premiered at The Phoenix  Theater Company on August 8 and extended to September 7, and was named the highest grossing and highest  attended premiere in the history of the theater.

The world premiere musical, set in New Orleans and featuring music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway’s Sonny Paladino, is planning a Broadway  bow for the 2026-27 season. It is being produced by Michael P. Kruke and Ram Narasimhan. Check out photos from the premiere run here.

“It was hugely satisfying to be given the opportunity to do this world premiere with the great folks at The  Phoenix Theater, and with Sara and Sonny. The results were beyond anything I could have imagined,” said  Jack Viertel. We set out to create a joy machine, a human story and a piece where New Orleans itself would  become a principal character. But the amount of joy the audience took from it every night was no doubt the  best part of all. I’m excited and thrilled that we are moving on to New York and look forward to getting back  in a rehearsal room full of wonderful people.” 

Directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a journey through “The Big Easy” as resilience, joy and iconic songs tell the story of a young woman  rediscovering life in the city’s embrace.  

Jack Viertel’s concept and its execution create a celebration of a city, its culture, and its music that reaches out as a lifeline. It  reminds us why we still turn to musical theater. It’s to feel something, to be moved by stories, especially ones that are not just told,  but sung. Let the Good Times Roll is a vibrant, music-soaked love letter to a city that lives and breathes rhythm even in the face  of heartbreak and hardship.”—Broadwayworld.com 

Joy Machine Records released a concept album of the show in August, featuring songs made famous by  everyone from Bessie Smith to Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick, Jr., Rebirth Brass  Band and Randy Newman among many others. Produced by Sonny Paladino, the recording will highlight  performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch,  Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth  Brass Band. 

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and  soul of a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. Featuring six diverse characters,  this world premiere captures New Orleans’ history, trials and triumphs through music and spirit. From the  Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, this is a celebration of resilience, culture, and the unshakeable joie de vivre  of New Orleans. 

Theater and casting to be announced at a later date. 


