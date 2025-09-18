BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/18/2025; Jobs In Wardrobe, Casting and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/18/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Ticketing Supervisor

Ticketing Supervisor Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collab... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wig & Hair Runner

JOB TITLE: Wig & Hair Runner REPORTS TO: Head of Wigs and Hair FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt SHOW DATES: 10/2025 through 11/09/2025 (possible extension thru 11/30) COMPENSATION RATE: $23.71/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Wig Runner for a wig / hair track for our production of Revolution(s). RESPONSIBILITIES: - Assist actors with hair styling - Assist actors with hair prep - Apply wigs for actors ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt SHOW DATES: 10/2025 through 11/09/2025 (possible extension thru 11/30) COMPENSATION RATE: $23.71/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks an additional Wardrobe Dresser to join our team on our production of Revolution(s). The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all costumes. This is an hourl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Artisan

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Props Artisan. This is a benefits-eligible position that is guaranteed a minimum of 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. We’re looking for a creative and skilled technician with experience in props construction, carpentry, welding, sculpting, and theatrical effects to join our Props Department. Applicants should bring a strong sens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Hiring Coordinator

Casting and Hiring Coordinator Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, seeks qualified applicants for the position of Casting and Hiring Coordinator. FST is Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota and operating 20+ productions over 52 weeks every year. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator works directly with the Producing Artistic Director to facilitate casting and creative/designer hirin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Information Session - Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity

Join us this Thursday, September 18, from 9:00-9:45 AM ET via Zoom for a Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity Meet & Greet. Connect with our team, learn more about MDD's Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity position, and see if this opportunity is a fit for you. Register for the Meet & Greet here (this is not an application): https://forms.gle/sN8JFhuv9sJkNRuw8 MDD is reviewing applications on a rolling basis until positions are filled. Apply as soon as possible to be considered for th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Open Call: Stage Managers - The People’s Theatre New Horizons Play Reading Festival

The People’s Theatre is seeking three Stage Managers — one for each play — for our upcoming New Horizons Play Reading Festival, taking place at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center. About The People's Theatre Over the last 17 years, The People’s Theatre has been creating theatre with and for the immigrant community to create a more just and equitable world and doing this through Productions, Education, and Advocacy. For 17 years, we have been producing plays created by and about The Play... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director, Music Director, Stage Managers for 2026 Season: Guys and Dolls and Rent

Summer Place Theatre is accepting applications for Director, Music Director, Choreographer, and Stage Manager positions for our upcoming productions of Guys and Dolls and Rent. Submissions are due by October 3, 2025 at 10:00 pm CST. Rehearsals & Performances Guys and Dolls — auditions/rehearsals begin mid-to-late April 2026 Rent — auditions/rehearsals begin mid-to-late May 2026 Rehearsals are typically weekday evenings and Sundays, but the schedule will depend on the staff. All r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Carson Center seeks Executive Director

The Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center (Carson Center) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization seeking a qualified candidate with seven to 10 years of demonstrated leadership experience and proven success in arts programming, presenting, and nonprofit management To submit a cover letter and resume with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments, please visit https://artsconsulting.com/opensearches/the-carson-center-for-the-performing-arts-seeks-executive-director/ Email: CarsonCenter@Arts... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Manager - American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.)

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=554803 TITLE: Annual Fund Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Individual Giving STATUS: Full Time/Regular/Exempt SALARY: $75,000.00-$82,000.00 ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Mainstage Center for the Arts

Managing Director Position: Organization: Mainstage Center for the Arts (Gloucester Township, NJ) Position: Full-Time, Exempt Salary Range: $55,000 – $65,000 About Mainstage Center for the Arts: Mainstage Center for the Arts, based in Gloucester Township, NJ, is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to inspiring and enriching our community through accessible, high-quality arts education and performances. Since 1989, Mainstage has nurtured thousands of young people and adults ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Agent

Join Our Team as a Box Office Agent! Category: Part-Time Are you ready to be part of one of the oldest and most beloved theaters in the country? As a Box Office Agent, you'll be the friendly face that welcomes guests to unforgettable performances! This role is perfect for teachers, homemakers, students, and anyone who is looking to get a little extra money and thrives in a vibrant atmosphere filled with theatre and hospitality. In this position, you'll assist our guests with their ti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

JOB TITLE: Director of Production REPORTS TO: Artistic Director/Executive Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $130,000 - $150,000 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Production leads the Production Department and, in collaboration with directors, designers and Goodman staff, is responsible for the technical execution of all Goodman Theatre productions and events. As a member of the senior leadership team, the Dir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Desk & Private Office Space Available

MEP, the Producing and General Management Company, has desk and private office space available – ideal for freelancers or small teams. Looking for a welcoming, well-located space to get your work done? MEP is offering dedicated desk space and private office space in our vibrant and professional office, perfect for freelancers, consultants, or small arts and entertainment teams. What’s included: • Full-time desk access in a quiet, shared office • Wi-Fi + utilities included • Access to c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Partnerships & Promotions

Lead the Promotions & Partnerships Team in developing, executing, and evaluating promotions, marketing partnerships, reception programs, community activations, and community relationships across Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford seasons. Concert Marketing & Activations: Manage comprehensive promotion and partnership initiatives for LA Phil venues, concerts and initiatives, including pre- and post-concert receptions at Walt Disney Concert Hall and promotional activities a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Request for Proposals: *snap* Festival 2026

The Flynn is committed to using the arts to build connections and strengthen communities. The *snap* Festival is a celebration of the power of first-person narratives. We believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other’s unique experiences. From January 23 - 25, 2026, the Flynn will celebrate the power of storytelling and solo performance with a weekend-long festival that will include wor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Part-Time Lead Barista and Food Handler

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Department Administrator

The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Digital Marketing Coordinator Status: Full-Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Reports to: Director of Marketing & Communications Position Overview The Digital Marketing Coordinator supports the execution of end-to-end strategy, creation and implementation of Paper Mill’s presence online through emails, website, and paid digital channels. This person plays a key role in the creation and evaluation of digital and email marketing campaigns that are primarily designed to convert viewers to... (more)