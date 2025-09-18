 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Broadway Actor John Christopher Jones Passes Away

Jones appeared in Beauty and the Beast, The Goodbye Girl, and many more.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway actor John Christopher Jones. Jones died on Monday, September 15 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. 

He was a founding member of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts and was an Associate Director of the Depot Theatre in upstate New York. 

Jones starred in 15 Broadway shows throughout his three-decade career onstage, including: Heartbreak House, Absurd Person Singular, Democracy, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, London Assurance, A Month in the Country, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Beauty and the Beast, The Goodbye Girl, The Miser, The Iceman Cometh, Hurlyburly, The Suicide, Otherwise Engaged, and Little Black Sheep.

He appeared in such films as Moonstruck and The Village, and in television series like Law & Order, New Amsterdam, The Sopranos, As the World Turns, and many more. 


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

& Juliet
75 ratings

& Juliet
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
69 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Chicago
62 ratings

Chicago
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos