Broadway Actor John Christopher Jones Passes Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway actor John Christopher Jones. Jones died on Monday, September 15 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was a founding member of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts and was an Associate Director of the Depot Theatre in upstate New York.

Jones starred in 15 Broadway shows throughout his three-decade career onstage, including: Heartbreak House, Absurd Person Singular, Democracy, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, London Assurance, A Month in the Country, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Beauty and the Beast, The Goodbye Girl, The Miser, The Iceman Cometh, Hurlyburly, The Suicide, Otherwise Engaged, and Little Black Sheep.

He appeared in such films as Moonstruck and The Village, and in television series like Law & Order, New Amsterdam, The Sopranos, As the World Turns, and many more.