Photos: Meet the Cast of the STEREOPHONIC National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, is getting ready to hit the road! The tour kicks of from the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on October 7, 2025.

The cast includes Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The cast will also include Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg and Lauren Wilmore.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day!

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Stereophonic, which features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. The play began a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The U.S. National Tour will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. The record-breaking Broadway production ended its run at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski