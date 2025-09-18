THE MUPPET SHOW Returning in 2026; Sabrina Carpenter to Guest Host

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's time to play the music! The Muppet Show, the beloved variety series originally created by Jim Henson, will officially return next year for a television special celebrating its 50th anniversary. The reboot is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

The special will see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the Muppet crew returning to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show with music, comedy, and chaos. This premise is similar to other Muppet stories, including the 2011 feature The Muppets, which aimed to serve as a reboot of the franchise at the time.

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter will guest-host the special, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series reboot of the show. Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Just in Time) will direct from a script written by Albertina Rizzo. The duo also serves as executive producers in addition to Carpenter.

The main cast of Muppet performers —Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel —are all set to reprise their respective characters. Goelz is the only of the original Muppet performers still performing his characters, which include Gonzo, Honeydew, and Beauregard.

This new version of the classic series is spearheaded by producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Point Grey Pictures, along with James Weaver and Alex McAtee. David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach will produce for The Muppets Studio, as well as Vogel and Jacobson.

Originally premiering in 1976, The Muppet Show starred Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and top guest stars. Some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars joined the show during its original run, including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill. All five seasons of the show are currently streaming on Disney+.

This fall, The Muppets will be joining magician Rob Lake for a new magic show opening at the Broadhurst Theatre. Though this production will mark their long-awaited Broadway debut, the gang has frequently appeared in stage shows around the world since their debut on television in the 1970s. Learn more about their history on stage here.