Amber Iman, Tyler Hardwick and More Complete ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Cast

The full cast has been set for André De Shields is Tartuffe, a reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields. The theatrical experience will take place in a Gilded Age mansion, House of the Redeemer for just 100 guests per night.

Completing the cast are Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as Elmire and Tyler Hardwick as Damis. They are joined by James Preston Bates, Bex Odorisio and Marcus Fitzpatrick as understudies.

As previously announced, the cast also includes Phoebe Dunn as Dorinne, Charlie Lubeck as Valere, Hannah Beck as Cleante, Chris Hahn as Orgon, Todd Buonopane as Mme. Pernelle, and Alexandra Socha as Mariane.

The evening will have audience members just feet from the action in a beautifully appointed library which was transported floorboard by floorboard from a monastery in Italy.

With a translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, the scandalous satire that once shocked Paris returns as an opulent evening of ritual, revelry, and theatrical excess. Tickets are available on tartuffenyc.com. General admission tickets are now on sale for preview performances, starting at $82.

Tartuffe takes place at the estate of Orgon, whose blind faith in the false holy man invites disaster, greed and lust. Eventually unmasking Tartuffe’s counterfeit piety, the family reveals the moral charade, banishing the demon of deceit, and restoring clarity, justice, and truth to the household.