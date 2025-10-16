 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 16, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning and welcome to your daily Broadway buzz! Start your day with the biggest stories lighting up the stage: Broadway is abuzz as Aya Cash, Rachael Stirling, and Elliot Levey join John Lithgow in the much-anticipated Broadway run of GIANT, while Alex Brightman and Sara Chase have been tapped as leads for Schmigadoon! on Broadway! Don’t miss our exclusive video as Nicholas Braun and Kara Young prepare for Gruesome Playground Injuries, plus catch highlights from Aubrey Plaza’s Atlantic Theater Company debut in Let’s Love! and Jane Krakowski’s first bows in Oh, Mary!. Also making headlines: is a Broadway strike on the horizon? Dive into all this and more, including hot new rehearsal photos, casting news, and insider updates—right here in today's Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, October 16
Ragtime opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image
Video: Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Are Getting Ready for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the play is all about!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image
Aya Cash, Rachael Stirling & Elliot Levey Join John Lithgow in GIANT on Broadway

Joining Lithgow in the Broadway cast will be Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, reprising their roles from the UK production and all making their Broadway debuts. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image
Alex Brightman & Sara Chase Will Lead SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Schmigadoon has found its leading players! Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby) will reprise their roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon! Brightman and Chase originated the roles in The Kennedy Center production earlier this year.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image Video: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company
by Stephi Wild
Atlantic Theater Company has released new footage from the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image Video: Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany Star in First Teaser for AMADEUS Series
by Josh Sharpe
The official teaser trailer has dropped for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. The series features The White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart and Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri. Check out the trailer now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image Video: Jane Krakowski & More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jane Krakowski taking her first bow as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in Oh, Mary!. She joined the award-winning production with Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband.’. (more...)

Video: SUFFS North American Tour First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the North American Tour of SUFFS in this all-new video. Watch as the cast sings 'I Was Here' in a new montage.. (more...)

Video: A Look Inside Glinda and Elphaba's Strained Friendship in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Not everything is thrillifying when we catch up with Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the forthcoming film highlights the two characters and the strained friendship that is on display in the latest chapter. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More Image Photos: Andre De Shields and More on TARTUFFE Opening Night
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the opening night of André De Shields is Tartuffe. The production runs through November 23 at New York's House of the Redeemer.. (more...)
 
Photos: INITIATIVE World Premiere in Rehearsals at The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for The Public Theater’s world premiere play INITIATIVE, written by Emerging Writers Group alumnus Else Went and directed by Emma Rosa Went.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Is a Broadway Strike Imminent? What You Need to Know
by Nicole Rosky
There is a chance that sometime in the near future, the show won't go on. That's because two of Broadway's biggest unions, Actors' Equity Association and Local 802 AFM (Broadway musicians) are in the process of negotiating new working contracts with the Broadway League. . (more...)
Are Touring Productions on Broadway Short-Changing Performers?
by Cara Joy David
All over social media in recent weeks have been complaints about the fact that Actors’ Equity members in Mamma Mia! and Beetlejuice are not getting paid Broadway minimum. This started even before the news that Trisha Paytas was stepping into Beetlejuice on Broadway, which further stirred up chatter.. (more...)
Bonnie Milligan, Alexander Gemignani and More to Star in KATHY & STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein of Hugo Six will present a new American adaptation of the award-winning hit British musical comedy, Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! Learn more!. (more...)
INVASION: CHRISTMAS CAROL to Have Industry Readings in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlanta, Georgia based theater company, Dad’s Garage, in association with Inverness Productions, will present two private industry readings of their long-running hit holiday show, Invasion: Christmas Carol. Learn more!. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Checking The Pulse Of Indie Theater, And Ensuring Its Future Health'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. The event will feature Checking the Pulse of Indie Theater and Ensuring Its Future Health.. (more...)
The 2025 Broadway Dreams Gala to Honor Jerry Mitchell
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Dreams’ annual gala will honor Jerry Mitchell and take place this December. Learn more about the event, including who is performing, and see how to attend here.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Is a Broadway Strike Imminent? What You Need to Know
by Nicole Rosky
There is a chance that sometime in the near future, the show won't go on. That's because two of Broadway's biggest unions, Actors' Equity Association and Local 802 AFM (Broadway musicians) are in the process of negotiating new working contracts with the Broadway League. . (more...)
Are Touring Productions on Broadway Short-Changing Performers?
by Cara Joy David
All over social media in recent weeks have been complaints about the fact that Actors’ Equity members in Mamma Mia! and Beetlejuice are not getting paid Broadway minimum. This started even before the news that Trisha Paytas was stepping into Beetlejuice on Broadway, which further stirred up chatter.. (more...)
Ansel Elgort Joins the Cast of QUADROPHENIA at New York City Center
by Stephi Wild
Golden Globe Award nominee Ansel Elgort will make his professional dance debut as ‘The Godfather’ in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet at New York City Cnter.. (more...)
Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks Will Lead Stage Premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN; Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
Disney Theatrical Group has announced the full cast and creative team for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
CHESS Extended Through May 2026; Digital Lottery and Rush Announced
by A.A. Cristi
The first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS begins performances tonight at the Imperial Theatre, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. The production has already extended its run through May 2026.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of CHESS, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Chess is back on Broadway! Previews for Chess begin Wednesday, October 15 at the Imperial Theatre. The production officially opens Sunday, November 16. Meet the cast of Chess below!. (more...)
Conrad Ricamora Will Lead A CHORUS LINE in the Philippines
by Stephi Wild
Conrad Ricamora will make his Philippine stage debut in A Chorus Line next year! Performances will run in March 2026 at Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Ricamora will take on the role of Zach.. (more...)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone Join JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE
by Stephi Wild
Additional casting has been announced for August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer”. Learn more here!. (more...)
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Finalist Jimmie Herrod to Release Jazz-Inspired Sondheim Album
by Josh Sharpe
America’s Got Talent All-Star/Finalist Jimmie Herrod is set to release his first-ever full-length album, PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES, due out on November 21st. The set features jazz takes on repertoire from songwriter Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)
Review: BOG WITCH, Soho Theatre Walthamstow
by Cindy Marcolina
Kimmings propels the plot with meta-theatrical orchestrated chaos. She toys with tone and pace, which results in an engaging rhythm of information and contemplation. It couldn’t be further from being preachy: Kimmings doesn’t judge. She refuses to employ her own anxious attachment to capitalism as a weapon of comparison or opinion, nor does she use her own experience as a cautionary tale. The fable lies in the covert complexity of the storytelling.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Jeffrey Seller

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The things that I prize
Like the stars in de skies
All are free."

- Porgy and Bess
Next on Stage
Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
117 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos