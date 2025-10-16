Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2025- SCHMIGADOON! Finds Its Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning and welcome to your daily Broadway buzz! Start your day with the biggest stories lighting up the stage: Broadway is abuzz as Aya Cash, Rachael Stirling, and Elliot Levey join John Lithgow in the much-anticipated Broadway run of GIANT, while Alex Brightman and Sara Chase have been tapped as leads for Schmigadoon! on Broadway! Don’t miss our exclusive video as Nicholas Braun and Kara Young prepare for Gruesome Playground Injuries, plus catch highlights from Aubrey Plaza’s Atlantic Theater Company debut in Let’s Love! and Jane Krakowski’s first bows in Oh, Mary!. Also making headlines: is a Broadway strike on the horizon? Dive into all this and more, including hot new rehearsal photos, casting news, and insider updates—right here in today's Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
But first...
Thursday, October 16
Ragtime opens on Broadway
Video: Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Are Getting Ready for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the play is all about!
Aya Cash, Rachael Stirling & Elliot Levey Join John Lithgow in GIANT on Broadway
Joining Lithgow in the Broadway cast will be Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, reprising their roles from the UK production and all making their Broadway debuts. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Alex Brightman & Sara Chase Will Lead SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
Schmigadoon has found its leading players! Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby) will reprise their roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon! Brightman and Chase originated the roles in The Kennedy Center production earlier this year.
| Video: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company
by Stephi Wild
Atlantic Theater Company has released new footage from the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany Star in First Teaser for AMADEUS Series
by Josh Sharpe
The official teaser trailer has dropped for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. The series features The White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart and Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri. Check out the trailer now.. (more...)
Video: Jane Krakowski & More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
Video: SUFFS North American Tour First Look
Video: A Look Inside Glinda and Elphaba's Strained Friendship in WICKED: FOR GOOD
| Photos: Andre De Shields and More on TARTUFFE Opening Night
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the opening night of André De Shields is Tartuffe. The production runs through November 23 at New York's House of the Redeemer.. (more...)
|Photos: INITIATIVE World Premiere in Rehearsals at The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for The Public Theater’s world premiere play INITIATIVE, written by Emerging Writers Group alumnus Else Went and directed by Emma Rosa Went.. (more...)
