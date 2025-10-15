Video: Jane Krakowski & More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Jane Krakowski taking her first bow as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in Oh, Mary!. She joined the award-winning production with Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband.’ They can be seen through December 7, 2025 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

After taking their first bows, the new cast members were greeted with flowers from company members Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte.

They join continuing cast members Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Martin Landry (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’).

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

As previously announced, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026. General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200.

A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.