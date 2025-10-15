 tracker
Video: Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany Star in First Teaser for AMADEUS Series

The limited series will be released this December by Sky.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
The official teaser trailer has dropped for Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. The series features The White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart, Paul Bettany (Broadway's The Collaboration, WandaVision) as court composer Antonio Salieri, and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) as Mozart’s wife Constanze Weber. The limited series will be released this December by Sky in the U.K. and will stream on NOW. U.S. release details have yet to be announced.

Adapted by Joe Barton (Black Doves, Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), this five-part reimagination explores the meteoric rise and mythic downfall of one of the iconic composers of the 18th century, Wolfgang ‘Amadeus’ Mozart.

The fictionalized telling of true events picks up with twenty-five-year-old Amadeus as he arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna. No longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. The series follows this rivalry over 30 years.

The original stage production of Amadeus opened in London in 1979. It moved to Broadway a year later, with a cast that included Ian McKellen, Tim Curry, and Jane Seymour. It won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play. It was later adapted for the screen, receiving widespread acclaim and 8 Academy Awards.

Photos courtesy of Sky

