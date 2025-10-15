Photos: Andre De Shields and More on TARTUFFE Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from the opening night of André De Shields is Tartuffe. The production runs through November 23 at New York's House of the Redeemer. Check out the photos below!

Joining Mr. De Shields are Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, Hannah Beck, Todd Buonopane, Phoebe Dunn, Chris Hahn, Tyler Hardwick, Charlie Lubeck, Alexandra Socha, Jerome Preston Bates, Bex Odorisio, and Marcus Fitzpatrick.

With a razor-sharp translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, the scandalous satire that once shocked Paris returns as an opulent evening of ritual, revelry, and theatrical excess. The exclusive and unforgettable evening will have audience members just feet from the action in a beautifully appointed library which was transported floorboard by floorboard from a monastery in Italy.

Tartuffe takes place at the estate of Orgon, whose blind faith in the false holy man invites disaster, greed and lust. Eventually unmasking Tartuffe’s counterfeit piety, the family reveals the moral charade, banishing the demon of deceit, and restoring clarity, justice, and truth to the household.

The creative team includes Keaton Wooden (Director), Kate Rance (Scenic Design), Yang Yu (Lighting Design), Bill Toles (Sound Design), Tere Duncan (Costume Designer), Marcus Watson (Fight & Intimacy Director), Drew Wutke (Music Director/Score/Pianist), and Christine Treuhold (Assistant Director). Allison Hohman serves as Stage Manager.

The production is produced by Tall Order Productions, goaTman, and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (BBT) serves as Executive Producer.

Co-producers of André De Shields is Tartuffe include Karen Taffner Butler and Ron Butler, 30 Minutes From Broadway Entertainment, Jeanne McInerney, and Scott Wyatt. Casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA and General Management is provided by Evan Bernardin Productions.