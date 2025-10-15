Conrad Ricamora Will Lead A CHORUS LINE in the Philippines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Conrad Ricamora will make his Philippine stage debut in A Chorus Line next year! Performances will run March 12–29, 2026 at Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Ricamora will take on the role of Zach. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A Chorus Line, based on a book by Kirkwood and Dante, tells the story of a group of dancers putting everything on the line as they face a life-changing Broadway audition. On an empty stage, seventeen dancers bare their souls as they vie for one of eight spots in a new show. The show’s scale lies in its emotion—each performer stepping forward to tell a deeply personal story of struggle, sacrifice, identity, and dreams. With a raw and honest structure, the musical weaves through monologues and iconic numbers like “I Hope I Get It” “At the Ballet,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One, Singular Sensation."

“A Chorus Line” comes after the success of TGA’s “Into the Woods”, with sold-out shows headlined by Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs & Eugene Domingo. The show comes from the same team behind Into the Woods—helmed by Tony Award winners Clint Ramos and Lea Salonga.

About Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora recently starred in the Off-Broadway turned Broadway hit Oh, Mary!, for which he was nominated for Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award for his critically acclaimed performance.

He is currently in production on The Devil Wears Prada 2 and was recently seen as a lead on the Hulu series “How To Die Alone,” for which he and the cast won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble. Ricamora is known to wider audiences for his role opposite Viola Davis on ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder” and the FOX medical drama “The Resident”. He was seen opposite Michelle Williams in the FX limited series “Dying for Sex”.

On the film side, Ricamora starred in the Emmy nominated, Gotham Award-winning film Fire Island with Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. Next up, he will be seen in The Last Day for Killer Films opposite Alicia Vikander and Victoria Pedretti.

A veteran of New York theater, Ricamora previously starred on Broadway in Here Lies Love' from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim in a role he originated at The Public Theater. Additional credits include ‘Seymour’ in The Little Shop of Horrors at the West Side Theater and The King and I at Lincoln Center. Ricamora starred in Soft Power at The Public Theater, earning him Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations.