Alex Brightman & Sara Chase Will Lead SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Schmigadoon has found its leading players! Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby) will reprise their roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon! Brightman and Chase originated the roles in The Kennedy Center production earlier this year. Check out what the critics had to say.

The production, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli, will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20 and will run through Sunday, September 6.

Tickets are on sale now at schmigadoonbroadway.com.

Schmigadoon! is a love letter to Broadway’s Golden Age wrapped in a modern musical comedy that will leave you with a “song in your heart” (The New York Times) ...if you manage to get out.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Universal Television and Apple Original award-winning series, this delightfully hilarious musical features a book and Emmy Award–winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The Cher Show, Death Becomes Her), set design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, & makeup design from Tom Watson.

“Schmigadoon! finding its new home on the Broadway stage is an absolute dream come true,” said Cinco Paul. “Broadway is the culmination of the show’s creative journey, ending up somewhere it was born to be, giving audiences a fresh and exciting new way to fall in love with these characters and songs. I can’t wait for the curtain to rise this spring!”

The full casting will be announced at a later date.

Schmigadoon! is produced by Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney on behalf of Broadway Video and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe on behalf of No Guarantees Productions. Casting will be done by The Telsey Office and TT Partners will serve as General Manager.

Biographies

Alex Brightman most recently starred as “Josh” in the Kennedy Center’s stage adaptation of Apple TV’s SCHMIGADOON, a role he will soon reprise on Broadway. He received Tony and Drama League Nominations for starring as “Beetlejuice” in the Tony-nominated musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE, directed by Alex Timbers. His breakout role starring as “Dewey Finn” in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of SCHOOL OF ROCK garnered him Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Award Nominations. Other select stage credits include SPAMALOT (Broadway & Kennedy Center), THE SHARK IS BROKEN (Broadway), and ASSASSINS (Encores! Off Center). On television, Alex can currently be heard in a pivotal role on Vivienne Medrano’s hit A24/Amazon animated series HAZBIN HOTEL. Other notable credits include THE BLACKLIST, THE GOOD FIGHT, LAW & ORDER: SVU, DOCUMENTARY NOW!, HELLUVA BOSS, and DEAD END: PARANORMAL PARK.

Sara Chase most recently starred as Melissa in the Kennedy Center production of Schmigadoon. Prior to that she originated the role of Myrtle Wilson in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby and can be heard on the recently released cast recording. She is best known as molewoman Cyndee Pokorny on all four seasons of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s hit Emmy nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” She also starred as Sasha Reed in the first ever musical episode of “The Simpsons”. Select credits include: “The Office” “Arrested Development” “Blue Bloods” “Michael and Michael Have Issues” First Date on Broadway (OBCR) and The Toxic Avenger (OCR) Training: Boston University/Upright Citizen’s Brigade. Recent cancer survivor. Insta: @sarachase_

Cinco Paul (Book, Music & Lyrics) is a writer best known for his blockbuster family films co-written with Ken Daurio. Their films, which combined have made over 4 billion dollars worldwide, include the first three DESPICABLE ME movies, HORTON HEARS A WHO, THE LORAX, and THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS, among others. He also co-created and was the showrunner for both seasons of Apple TV’s SCHMIGADOON!, writing all of the songs (earning a Grammy nom and an Emmy). Other work includes the upcoming Sacha Baron Cohen Netflix movie LADIES FIRST, as well as a new stage musical called A.D. 16 about a teenage Mary Magdalene getting a crush on teen Jesus.

CHRISTOPHER GATELLI (Director/Choreographer) received the 2012 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his choreography of Newsies. Is currently represented on Broadway by Death Becomes Her (director and choreographer Tony nominations), Ragtime at LCT (creative consultant) Choreographed 20 Broadway productions including The King and I, SpongeBob the Musical, My Fair Lady, South Pacific, Sunday in the Park with George, The Cher Show and earned 7 Tony nominations. Christopher choreographed My Fair Lady directed by Julie Andrews at the Sydney Opera House He directed and choreographed Silence! The Musical Off-Broadway, Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (The New Victory), Departure Lounge (The Public Theater) and In Your Arms (New York Stage and Film and The Old Globe). 9 Off-Broadway productions including Altar Boyz, Bat Boy: The Musical, and Dogfight (3 Lortel Awards). TV/Film: “Schmigadoon!” “Schmicago,” “Bupkis,” ”Miracle Brothers.” the Coen brothers' film Hail, Caesar!, Isn't It Romantic?, The Monkey King, and Wonka directed by Paul King starring Timothee Chalomet, and recently choreographer of The Muppet Show with The Muppets and Sabrina Carpenter.

Scott Pask (Scenic Design) has received Tony Awards for his designs of The Book of Mormon, Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia and Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. Recently: Good Night, and Good Luck. with George Clooney, (Tony Nomination), Glengarry Glen Ross with Kieran Culkin, The Producers -West End, Masquerade. Selected Broadway: Gutenberg!, Grey House, Shucked (Tony Nomination.), Some Like It Hot (Tony Nom), Aint No Mo’, American Buffalo (Tony Nom.), The Prom, The Band’s Visit (Tony Nom.), Mean Girls (Tony Nom.), Waitress, Pippin (Tony Nom.), I’ll Eat You Last with Bette Midler, Blackbird, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, HAIR, Pal Joey (Tony nom.), Nine, and the original production of Urinetown. For Netflix :Oh,Hello, John Mulaney- Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, & John Mulaney - Baby J., Hasan Minhaj- The Kings Jester (ADG nomination) Also, Cirque du Soliel’s Amaluna, and Peter Grimes- Met Opera. Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lortel, Hewes, Bessie, and Audience Choice Awards. @scottpaskstudio

Linda Cho (Costume Design) is a two-time Tony Award Winning Designer based in New York City. Broadway credits include: The Great Gatsby (TONY Award; West End, London); Ragtime; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Doubt; Summer, 1976; Take Me Out; Grand Horizons; Anastasia (Tony nomination); POTUS; Harmony; The Great Society; A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony/Henry Hewes Awards; Outer Critics Circle Nomination); The Lifespan of a Fact; Velocity of Autumn; Summer 1976; Take Me Out. Numerous Off-Broadway; International and Regional Theatre Productions. Opera and Dance: Turandot (Washington National Opera); Samson and Dalila (The MET); American Soldier (Perelman Arts Center); American Ballet Theatre. This Korean-born designer is the recipient of the Irene Sharaff Young Master Award; serves on the Advisory Committee of the American Theatre Wing and a judge for the Susan Blackburn Playwrighting Prize. MFA Yale School of Drama. Linda@Lindacho.com

Donald Holder (Lighting Design). Over 60 Broadway productions, 14 Tony nominations and two Tony Awards, for The Lion King in 1998 and the 2008 revival of South Pacific. Recent Broadway: McNeal; Paradise Square; Tootsie; Kiss Me, Kate; Anastasia; Oslo; She Loves Me; Fiddler on the Roof; The King and I; On the Twentieth Century; The Bridges of Madison County; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; many others. Television/film: “Smash” (NBC), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), “Gossip Girl” (HBO), Spirited (Apple Studios), Oceans 8 (Warner Brothers).

Walter Trarbach (Sound Design). Broadway: Water For Elephants (Drama Desk Award), Spongebob Squarepants (Tony Nomination), The Farnsworth Invention, Cymbeline Co-Sound Designs: Ain’t Too Proud (Tony Nomination), The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Doctor Zhivago. Other Credits: Damn Yankees, Take The Lead, The Harder They Come, The Elf on the Shelf, Queen of the Mist, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Madagascar Live!, Nickelodeon Storytime Live! He is married to photographer Kimberly Witham.

Tom Watson (Hair, Wig, & Makeup Design) Originally from Northern Ireland, Tom headed the wig/makeup department at the Metropolitan Opera for 17 years. He has designed more than 100 Broadway productions, including the musicals Wicked, Rock of Ages, The King & I, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, How to Succeed..., Million Dollar Quartet, The Addams Family, Annie, Assassins, Falsettos, My Fair Lady, Parade, Just In Time and Ragtime (2025); and the plays Oslo, The Little Foxes, JUNK, All My Sons, The Great Society, The Minutes, and Plaza Suite.