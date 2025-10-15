Bonnie Milligan, Alexander Gemignani and More to Star in KATHY & STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Presentation

The invite-only industry presentation in New York City will be directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.
Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein of Hugo Six will present a new American adaptation of the award-winning hit British musical comedy, Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! Following sold-out runs in Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh, and a celebrated transfer to London’s West End, the show is being reimagined for U.S. audiences and is newly set in Duluth, Minnesota.
An invite-only industry presentation in New York City, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), will be held this Friday, October 17, at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.
Written by Jon Brittain (book and lyrics) and Matthew Floyd Jones (music and lyrics), Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! is about two best friends who host Duluth’s least successful true-crime podcast — until they’re thrust into a whodunnit of their own when their favorite author is murdered. This bighearted, laugh-out-loud musical follows an unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship to the test — and their lives on the line — in a quest to crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again.
The New York presentation will feature an all-star cast including Andrew Chappelle, Sara Chase, Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani, Ann Harada, Natalie Joy Johnson, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, and Jennifer Sánchez.
Originally produced in the United Kingdom by Francesca Moody Productions, Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove, and Fiery Angel, Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! has been embraced by audiences and critics alike for its mix of high-energy comedy, heart, and unexpected twists. 321 Theatrical Management serves as General Manager.
Videos