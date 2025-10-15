Video: A Look Inside Glinda and Elphaba's Strained Friendship in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Not everything is thrillifying when we catch up with Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the forthcoming film highlights the two characters and the strained friendship that is on display in the latest chapter.

"That friendship is tested by two different ideas about how the world should be," director Jon M. Chu says in the video. In the new movie, Glinda is praised throughout Oz as the "Good Witch," while Elphaba is shunned as a wicked villain.

"The choices they've made have elevated Glinda and also meant that Elphaba now has to live a lonelier life," Cynthia Erivo explains. Check out the video to learn more about what to expect from the two characters in the film.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.