Meet the Cast of CHESS, Now Playing on Broadway

Lea Michele - Florence Vassey Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as Rachel Berry on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series “Glee.” In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Comedy. That same year, she was recognized in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List for her incredible performance. From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in TIME’s 100 list in 2023. Michele performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” In October 2023, she made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs. Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as Young Cosette in Les Misérables, followed by the original Broadway cast of Ragtime. She later played Shprintze in the 20th anniversary revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as Wendla in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The show also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening cast for a special one-night-only concert, captured in the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” Other television and film credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Mayor,” New Year’s Eve, Same Time, Next Christmas, and Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return. Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has had the honor of performing at the White House for President Barack Obama, and took the stage at a major Democratic fundraiser attended by Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Michele has also delivered a powerful performance at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and embarked on international tours, captivating audiences around the world. In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First in 2015. With over 10 million social media followers, she is a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness. Michele is repped by Untitled and WME.

Nicholas Christopher - Anatoly Sergievsky Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas starred as George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton, and most recently took over as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Previously, Nicholas starred as Jelly Roll Morton in the 2024 Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam. In 2023, Nicholas starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd as Pirelli, performing opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. During the run, he also played the title role of Sweeney Todd for multiple performances. Nicholas studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. Select theater and TV credits include Miss Saigon, David Bowie’s Lazarus, Hurt Village by Katori Hall, Rent, “All Rise” (CBS), “United States of Al” (CBS) and “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” (FX).

Hannah Cruz - Svetlana Hannah Cruz is a dynamic actress whose powerful performances and emotional depth have made her a rising star both on Broadway and on screen. Most recently, Hannah made her Broadway debut in the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical Suffs, where she starred as Inez Milholland, an American labor lawyer and socialite. The performance, which received rave reviews, earned her the Clarence Derwent Award. Hannah has been with the show since its first iteration at The Public Theater. Cruz wrapped production earlier this year on the widely buzzed-about Richard Linklater’s Netflix film Merrily We Roll Along. The film, which is one of the most ambitious cinematic projects ever attempted, will follow the actors as they age naturally with their characters. Hannah stars as Gussie alongside Paul Mescal, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein. Hannah began her career on the national tours of Legally Blonde (Vivienne Kensington), Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen), and Hamilton (Elizabeth Schuyler), earning an IRNE Award for Best Actress. She also starred Off-Broadway at MCC Theater in Only Gold and in The Connector, which was nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards.

Bradley Dean - Molokov Broadway: A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, Spamalot, The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago, Man of La Mancha, Jane Eyre, Evita, The Story of My Life, Redwood. NYC: Bat Out of Hell, The Most Happy Fella, and A New Brain (New York City Center), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), Here We Are (The Shed). International: The Rocky Horror Show (European Tour), Jekyll and Hyde (Korean Tour). Regional: The American premieres of Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Life After (The Old Globe), and A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Person of Interest.” bradleydean.net

Sean Allan Krill - Walter Broadway: Floyd Collins, Parade, Jagged Little Pill (Tony nominee), Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Brother/Sister Plays (Public), Civil War Christmas (NYTW), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street). Regional: Chess (Kennedy Center), Legally Blonde (Muny), Sense and Sensibility (Old Globe; Craig Noel Award), Sideways (La Jolla), Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf), Brigadoon (Marriott; Jeff Award nominee), Hamlet, Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare). TV: “Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld,” “Dopesick,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Search Party,” “Dr. Death,” “Mr. Robot,” “Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods.” Film: Song Sung Blue, Intermedium. seanallankrill.com @seanallankrill

Bryce Pinkham - Arbiter Bryce Pinkham is best known on Broadway for his Tony- and Grammy-nominated performance in the Tony Award-winning A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder! Other Broadway credits include The Heidi Chronicles (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Holiday Inn, Ohio State Murders, The Great Society, Ghost, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (no awards… but audiences said they really liked them!). On screen, Bryce voices Prince Stolas in the global animated hit HELLUVA BOSS on Amazon Prime! He has been on TV, too! (IMDB.com) Offstage, Bryce’s favorite role is being father to Winnie and Wilder and husband to Broadway and West End star Scarlett Strallen!!! A graduate of Boston College and the Yale School of Drama, Bryce learned both acting and how to write bios in the third person with a limited number of exclamation points! Wait… oh. Oops!

Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz - Ensemble Training: Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance, Scholarship Student, 2012. Broadway: Hamilton (Swing/Bullet). Touring credits include Hamilton (international tour; dance captain/swing/cover) and Hamilton (original Australian company; W1). Other tour credits: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Gordon Frost Organisation, ensemble), Dirty Dancing (GFO, ensemble), We Will Rock You (GFO, ensemble), American Idiot (Shake & Stir, dance captain/ensemble), Velvet Rewired (Rix Management), and Cosentino’s Anything Is Possible (Frontier Touring). Television credits include “The Voice Australia,” “Dancing with the Stars Australia,” “The Masked Singer Australia,” and “Australia’s Got Talent.”

Daniel Beeman - Ensemble Broadway/New York: Once Upon A Mattress, Spamalot, Funny Girl (Ziegfeld Tenor), Titanic (Pitman, Encores!). Tours: Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Something Rotten! Regional: MTWichita, KC Rep, KC Starlight, Spinning Tree, Ogunquit. Endless love and gratitude to the fam, Curtis, and BRS/Gage. @danielbeeman

Shavey Brown - Ensemble Broadway: Sunset Boulevard (2025 Tony Award, Best Revival). National/International Tours: Hadestown (First National Tour), The Prom (First National Tour), LCT’s My Fair Lady, Dreamgirls. Off-Broadway/New York Theatre: Once Upon a Mattress (City Center), Smokey Joe’s Café, The Fantasticks (El Gallo). Regional credits include The Old Globe, Ahmanson Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, and Ordway Theatre. Film/TV: “The Blacklist,” “Vinyl” (HBO). Thanks to the whole Chess creative team, WAM, Sepia Dreamgirls, family, God, my husband Josh, and our two sons Eric and Reaves. IG: @shaveybrown

Emma Degerstedt - Swing New York credits: Susanna in Desperate Measures (Original Cast), Smokey Joe’s Café (Original Revival Cast, Chita Rivera Award Nominee). Select Regional: Ariel in The Little Mermaid (Muny), Lois/Bianca in Kiss Me Kate (Sacramento Music Circus), Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime (TUTS). TV/Film: Series Regular on Nickelodeon’s “Unfabulous,” and Guest appearances on “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), “Annie Live!” (NBC), “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS), “Life” (NBC), “Samantha Who” (ABC), “Hannah Montana” (Disney), “Monk” (USA), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Paramount). Endlessly grateful to Michael and the Chess team, DGRW, and kärlek till min söta Shane. @officialemmadegs

Casey Garvin - Ensemble Casey Garvin is thrilled to be joining the company of Chess! This marks his eighth Broadway show. Previous credits include the Broadway productions of Smash (Charlie), Some Like It Hot (understudying Christian Borle in his Tony-nominated performance as Joe/Josephine), Mrs. Doubtfire, King Kong, Miss Saigon, Disaster!, and Bullets Over Broadway, the first national tour of West Side Story (Diesel), the off-Broadway production of Bare: the Musical (Zack), starring as Phil Davis in White Christmas at Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as numerous shows at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. @caseygarvin

Adam Halpin - Ensemble Broadway/NYC: Dear Evan Hansen, Glory Days, Hugh Jackman Live...at Radio City. Off-Broadway: Daddy Long Legs (streaming on BroadwayHD), Dogfight, Rent. National Tours: Come From Away, Kinky Boots, Rent. Regional: Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore. TV: “The Equalizer,” “Quantico,” “After Forever,” “The 90th Academy Awards.” Cast Recordings and Soundtracks include K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Snow White, Better Man, Spirited, Dear Evan Hansen, In The Heights, The Greatest Showman, Dogfight, Glory Days, among others. My heart to M and B. @adamhalpin

Sarah Michele Lindsey - Swing Previous New York credits include Broadway’s Once Upon a Mattress, NYCC Once Upon a Mattress, NYCC Wonderful Town. Additional highlights include Rock of Ages (Regina), Grease (Sandy), and In the Mood (National & International Tours). Much love and thanks to God, Justin, and my entire chosen Family. All the time! @slindsey282

Michael Milkanin - Swing “Knight to H3!” Broadway: Elf, Lempicka, Shucked, Bad Cinderella, Kinky Boots, Love Life (City Center). National Tours: Disney’s Frozen, Bat out of Hell, Kinky Boots. Regional: Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid (Paper Mill); The Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center); La Cage Aux Folles and Paint Your Wagon (The Muny). Instagram: @mmilkanin

Aleksandr Ivan Pevec - Ensemble Aleksandr Ivan Pevec is grateful to return to Broadway in Chess. Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Evita, Aladdin, and Something Rotten! He was part of the original Los Angeles companies of Wicked and White Christmas. Regional highlights include The Who’s Tommy (title role, Los Angeles), Something Rotten! (Shakespeare, Diamond Head Theatre, HI), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus, North Carolina Theatre), and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Anatole Kuragin, Pioneer Theatre Company, UT). Aleksandr is also the writer and producer of the award-winning short film Erebus and the owner of Lipsmack Surf. A proud Hawai‘i native—mahalo and all my love to Mom, Katija, Danny, and Reef. Alekspevec.com | @lipsmacksurf

Aliah James - Ensemble Overjoyed to be a part of Chess on Broadway! Broadway: Gypsy (Louise u/s), The Who’s Tommy (Mrs. Walker u/s), Funny Girl. Tour: The Lion King - Rafiki Tour (Nala/Sarabi u/s). BFA: Point Park University. Shoutout to her family for their constant support! @_aliahjames_

Sydney Jones - Ensemble Sydney Jones is thrilled to join the exceptional Broadway company of Chess! Sydney most recently portrayed Betty Schaefer in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. Other Broadway credits include A Beautiful Noise. Select regional credits: Chicago World Premiere of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical (CIBC Theatre), The Karate Kid (STAGES St. Louis), Margaritaville (Rachel, Arrow Rock Lyceum). BFA University of Oklahoma. Proud St. Louis native. Special thanks to my family, Daniel Hoff agency, and my sweet Brett! @syd__jones

Sean MacLaughlin - Ensemble Broadway: Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), Lestat (Armand u/s OBC), The Woman in White (OBC), Bombay Dreams (Vikram u/s), Chess: In Concert (Entertainment Fund). 1st Ntl Tour: Evita (Peron). Off-Broadway/New York: The Pajama Game (NAAP); Promises, Promises; Baby; The Audience; and Requiem for William (Transport Group). Regional: Rags (Goodspeed / CT Critics Circle nom), Evita (St Louis Rep / Circle nom), Sondheim Celebration: Merrily We Roll Along, Chess (Kennedy Center). Follies (Signature Theatre). TV/Film: “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “For Life” (ABC), “American Sports Story” (FX), “Something the Lord Made” (HBO), “Unlimited Squirrels” (CN), “Great Performances: South Pacific at Carnegie Hall” (PBS) For my boys.

Sarah Meahl - Ensemble Broadway: Death Becomes Her (OBC); Hello, Dolly!; Kiss Me, Kate; Bad Cinderella (OBC); Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour (OBC). Off-Broadway: Black No More, Standard Time, Encores! TV: Disney, “Haunting Evidence,” PBS, “Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades,” “Tony Awards,” “The Today Show” & “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Film: Isn’t it Romantic (Warner Bros). Sarah recently made her choreographic Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream! She teaches her “Meahl in Heels” Class at Steps and BDC as a faculty member. LaDuca Shoes recently released a shoe in Sarah’s Honor: “The Showstopper Meahl Heel.” sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl

Ramone Nelson - Ensemble Ramone Nelson was last seen as Jim Conley on the National Tour of Parade. New York credits include MJ: The Musical (OBC, Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones on the First National Tour), Ragtime (NY City Center), Jelly’s Last Jam (NYCC Encores!). Regional Credits: Violet (Flick), Footloose (Ren). Originally from Atlanta, GA, he holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Florida State University. Many thanks to God, The Hybrid Agency, his friends and family for their love and support (2 Corinthians 5:7). You can follow Ramone on Instagram @Ramone_Nelson or visit his website at Ramonenelson.com.

Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard - Swing Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard is a dynamic performer with over two decades of experience spanning Broadway, television, film, and world-class live entertainment. His Broadway credits include The Heart of Rock and Roll (OBC), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (OBC), Kinky Boots, and Finding Neverland. On screen, he’s appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Katy Keene,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Glee,” and Hallmark’s Taking the Reins. Fredric has danced with Celine Dion in Las Vegas, starred in Cirque du Soleil’s Viva Elvis, and toured internationally. Known for his versatility, charisma, and artistry, he continues to create and inspire across multiple mediums.

Michael Olaribigbe - Ensemble Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress (Ensemble, Jester u/s), The Heart of Rock and Roll (Ensemble, Eli u/s). NY Theatre: Wonderful Town (NY City Center Encores!). Regional: Hello, Dolly! (Broadway at Music Circus); West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago); Griswold’s Broadway Vacation (5th Ave); Kinky Boots (Muny). Film: A Jazzman’s Blues. Michael thanks his family and Team

Katerina Papacostas - Ensemble Katerina Papacostas is a Broadway performer and musician. Her Broadway and national touring credits include Tootsie (OBC) understudying the roles of Sandy and Julie, Nicola in Kinky Boots and Eva Peron understudy in Evita. Regionally she’s performed in The Music Man and How To Succeed... at the prestigious Kennedy Center. Other leading roles include Hilda in The Thin Place, Julia in Bandstand, and Wendy in The Great American Mousical written and directed by Julie Andrews. Screen credits: CNBC's “Acorns” profile and the acclaimed series “Modern Love.” Katerina maintains a high nerd quotient working as a software engineer. She also plays tolerable keys and middling percussion in the band Slow Picket.

Samantha Pollino - Ensemble Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Head Over Heels (OBC), Hot Feet (OBC, Emma). Tour: Hamilton (Original Chicago Cast, Philip Tour), Nickelodeon’s “LazyTown Live.” TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Girls5eva.” BFA: CCM. Love to Mom, Dad, and my husband, Alex. Thank you to Michael and the rest of the Chess team. For Frankie, Eevee, and Roo. @peanutpollino

Regine Sophia - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Regional: Bring It On: The Musical (Kylar) at The Muny; Something Rotten! (Portia), Crazy For You (Patsy), Disney’s Frozen (U/S Anna), Gypsy (Agnes, U/S Louise, Dance Captain), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (U/S Babette), Rock of Ages, Newsies, and more at Music Theatre Wichita; Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman), Bernarda Alba (Adela), Brigadoon (Jean MacLaren), Into the Woods (Lucinda, U/S Cinderella, Dance Captain), and more at Penn State Centre Stage. Sending the warmest thanks to Team CTG! All the love to the Chess team, family, and friends around the world. Forever grateful. @imreginesophia reginesophia.com