Aya Cash, Rachael Stirling & Elliot Levey Join John Lithgow in GIANT on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producers Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman, and Royal Court Theatre just announced that tickets for the Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning smash hit play GIANT, written by Mark Rosenblatt, will be available to the general public tomorrow, Thursday, October 16 at 10:00am ET at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. Fans can access pre-sale tickets now by signing up at gianttheplay.com.

Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner, and featuring design by Bob Crowley, GIANT will begin Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. The official opening night will be Monday, March 23, 2026.

Joining Lithgow in the Broadway cast will be Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, reprising their roles from the UK production and all making their Broadway debuts. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, GIANT tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

BIOS

John Lithgow (Roald Dahl) has long been regarded as one of America's most distinguished performers. He has made an indelible impression on audiences with his work in film, television and the theater, receiving two Tonys, six Emmys, two Golden Globes, four SAG Awards and two Oscar nominations. Lithgow has appeared in a long list of critically acclaimed films, as far back as The World According to Garp and as recent as Conclave. He most recently starred in The Rule of Jenny Pen with Geoffrey Rush, and in the title role of JIMPA with Olivia Colman, which debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Lithgow has starred in the hit TV shows “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Dexter,” “The Crown,” and the recent “The Old Man” on FX. On stage, he has appeared on Broadway twenty-five times, including award-winning appearances in “The Changing Room,” “M. Butterfly,” “Requiem for a Heavyweight,” and the musicals “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “The Sweet Smell of Success.” Upcoming, Lithgow will be seen as ‘Dumbledore’ in the “Harry Potter” series for HBO. In November, Lithgow concluded a sold-out run of “Giant” at London’s Royal Court Theatre, where he starred as Roald Dahl. The production then transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre on the West End for a limited run in Spring 2025. Lithgow won an Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance, with “Giant” also earning the award for Best New Play. For children, Lithgow has written several best-selling children’s picture books for Simon & Schuster. His recordings for kids have landed him four Grammy nominations , and he has appeared with a dozen major American orchestras in children’s concerts that feature many of his own songs. He wrote the narration for the New York City Ballet’s “Carnival of the Animals” in 2003 and danced the role of The Elephant. In 2011, a warm reception greeted Lithgow’s memoir “Drama: An Actor’s Education,” published by Harper Collins. Since 2019, he has written and illustrated the “Dumpty Trilogy,” three books of political satire from Chronicle Prism which achieved the remarkable feat of landing Lithgow on the New York Times non-fiction bestseller list for three consecutive years. Mr. Lithgow recently completed his term as co-chair of the Commission on the Arts of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, producing authoritative reports on America’s creative workforce and arts in education. The Commission’s deliberations also spawned Art Happens Here, a PBS documentary which highlights the importance of all the arts in the lives of young people.

Aya Cash (Jessie Stone) Aya Cash is currently starring in and executive producing the much anticipated “The Boys” prequel series, “Vought Rising”, opposite Jensen Ackles for Amazon Prime. She can most recently be seen starring in Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes’ HBO comedy series, “The Franchise”. Aya’s major television credits include Amazon’s Emmy-nominated, hit series “The Boys” for which she won a Critics Choice Super Award; FX’s Emmy nominated mini-series “Fosse/Verdon” alongside Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, and FXX’s critical hit comedy, “You’re The Worst” created by Stephen Falk, which earned her 2016 TCA and Critics Choice Award nominations. She also appeared opposite Elle Fanning in the Hulu limited series “The Girl From Plainville” alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady”, and in the Fox comedy “Welcome To Flatch.” Aya’s upcoming film credits include Reykjavik with Jeff Daniels and Jared Harris, Kill Me opposite Charlie Day and Allison Williams, and Bruton with Theo Rossi and Tony Hale. Other notable film credits include starring alongside William Jackson Harper in We Broke Up, Tayarisha Poe’s The Young Wife which premiered at SXSW, the Shudder film Scare Me, which premiered at Sundance, Mary Goes Round, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned her the ‘Excellence in Acting’ award at the Vail Film Festival and the Netflix comedy Game Over, Man! On stage, Aya played the role of ‘Jessie Stone’ in the West End production of GIANT this past summer. Cash got her start in NY theatre and has originated roles in many new plays Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, Playwrights Horizons, The Atlantic Theatre and The Rattlestick. GIANT will mark her Broadway debut!

Elliot Levey (Tom Maschler). Double Olivier Award-winning actor Elliot is a veteran of the British stage. Most recently starring alongside John Lithgow in the multi award-winning GIANT in the role of Tom Maschler. He is currently filming the role of Thomas Buckley in Prima Facie opposite Cynthia Erivo. Recent theatre credits include HAMLET (Dir: Rupert Goold for the RSC), Maurice in GOOD (Dir: Dominic Cooke in the West End) which earned Elliot an Olivier best actor nomination, CABARET (Dir: Rebecca Frecknall) as Herr Schultz (For which he won an Olivier award), Mike Bartlett’s SNOWFLAKE, MARY STUART (Dir. Robert Icke), several productions at The Almeida including THREE SISTERS and NINE LESSONS & CAROLS (Dir: Rebecca Frecknall), and Cold War (Dir. Rupert Goold), ST JOAN and CORIOLANUS (Dir: Josie Rourke) at The Donmar Warehouse, and many productions at The National Theatre (including Robespierre in DANTON’S DEATH, Neil in Alan Bennet’s HABIT OF ART, Brother Jasper in HIS DARK MATERIALS), and several Shakespeare plays. Recent Screen credits include Inspector Bliss in Mark Gatiss’ “Bookish” (U&Alibi), Peter Schuster in Hugo Blick’s “California Avenue,” Judge George Jeffries in Mark Gatiss’ Martin’s Close (BBC), Colonel Levin in “Parade’s End” (BBC), “We were the Lucky Ones” (Disney), Florence Foster Jenkins, “State of the Union,” The Queen, David Briggs in James Graham’s “Quiz” and Philomena (all directed by Stephen Frears), “Peaky Blinders,” “Black Earth Rising,” The Child in Time, “Life,” “Man Down,” “Anne,” “Press,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” The Chamber, Denial, “Grantchester,” Lady in the Van, “Ripper Street,” “Spooks,” Fallen, “Jamaica Inn,” Francessco Pazzi in “Da Vinci’s Demons” (Starz).

Rachael Stirling (Felicity Crosland) has been nominated for two Olivier Awards, one for her performance as Rebecca in The Priory at The Royal Court Theatre and the other for playing Lady Chiltern in An Ideal Husband at the Vaudeville. Other theatre includes: Giant (Harold Pinter), Giant (Royal Court), The Divine Mrs. S, Anna in the Tropics (Hampstead); Private Lives, The Recruiting Officer, Helpless (Donmar); Scandaltown, Love Love Love (Lyric Hammersmith); Labour of Love, An Ideal Husband, A Woman of No Importance (West End); The Winter’s Tales (Sam Wanamaker); An Intervention (Paines Plough/Watford); Variation on a Theme (Finborough); Medea (Headlong); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Rose); Pygmalion (International Tour); Taming of the Shrew, Uncle Vanya (Wilton’s); Look Back in Anger (Theatre Royal Bath); Tamburlaine (Bristol Old Vic); Theatre of Blood (N.T. Improbable Theatre Company). Television includes: “Believe Me,” “Heartstopper,” “The Chelsea Detective,” “Hollington Drive,” “Grantchester,” “Life,” “Wild Bill,” “The Bletchley Circle,” “Detectorists,” “Capital,” “Churchill’s Secret,” “The Game,” “Dr. Who,” “Women in Love,” “Minder,” “Boy Meets Girl,” “Lewis,” “Beyond,” “The Haunted Airman,” “Riot at the Rite,” “Murder at the Vicarage,” “The Final Quest,” “Poirot,” “Tipping the Velvet,” “Bait,” “Othello,” “In the Beginning.” Film includes: Their Finest, Sixteen, Snow White and the Huntsman, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Centurian, The Young Victoria, Dangerous Parking, The Truth, Freeze Frame, Triumph of Love, Another Life, Complicity, Maybe Baby, Still Crazy.

Nicholas Hytner (Director) is Co-Founder of the Bridge Theatre where he has directed Young Marx, Julius Caesar, Allelujah!, Alys, Always, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Two Ladies, Beat the Devil, A Christmas Carol, Bach & Sons, The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage, Straight Line Crazy, The Southbury Child, and John Gabriel Borkman and Guys and Dolls. From 2003 to 2015, he was Director of The National Theatre where his productions included Henry V, His Dark Materials, The History Boys, Stuff Happens, Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2, The Habit of Art, England People Very Nice, Much Ado About Nothing, One Man, Two Guvnors, Hamlet, Carousel, The Wind in the Willows, The Madness of George III, Timon of Athens and Othello. Most recently he directed Giant at the Royal Court. FILM includes The Madness of King George, The History Boys, The Lady in the Van and The Choral. TELEVISION: Talking Heads for the BBC. OPERA includes Handel’s Xerxes for English National Opera and Giulio Cesare for Paris Opera; Mozart’s Magic Flute for ENO and Cosi Fan Tutte at Glyndebourne; and Verdi’s Don Carlo for the ROH. AWARDS include three Olivier awards, three Tony awards and a BAFTA.

Mark Rosenblatt (Playwright) is a writer and director for stage and screen. Giant is his debut play. It premiered in Autumn 2024 at the Jerwood Royal Court Theatre Downstairs, before transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End in Spring 2025 for a limited season. For Giant, Mark won both the Olivier Award and UK Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play, as well as the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. Prior to writing Giant, he worked extensively as a theatre director. He won the 1999 JMK Young Directors Award for his production of S.Anski’s The Dybbuk (Battersea Arts Centre) and founded Dumbfounded Theatre in 2001, producing neglected work from the European repertoire. He was Studio Associate at The National Theatre (2011- 2013), Associate Director at Leeds Playhouse (2013–16), and subsequently Associate Artist there until 2020. His theatre directing credits include: V [formerly Eve Ensler]’s Fruit Trilogy (Lucille Lortel Theater, New York; also, Leeds Playhouse & Southbank Centre, London); Heather Christian’s Animal Wisdom [co-director] (Bushwick Starr Theater, New York); Frank McGuinness’ adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis (Classic Spring Company at the Vaudeville Theatre, London & Edinburgh Festival, starring Simon Callow); Martin Crimp’s The Country (Tokyo); Brad Birch’s Missing People [co-director] (New National Theater, Tokyo/Kani Public Arts Theater & Leeds Playhouse); Linda Marshall Griffiths’ adaptation of Villette, Richard III, Uncle Vanya, Alan Bennett’s Untold Stories, Of Mice and Men (Leeds Playhouse); Waiting for Godot (Tobacco Factory, Bristol & Tour); Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Alexander Masters’ Stuart: A Life Backwards (HighTide/Sheffield Theatres; Carol Tambor Award nomination); John O’Keeffe’s Wild Oats (Bristol Old Vic); Ron Hutchinson’s Moonlight and Magnolias(Watermill Theatre, Newbury); Henry VIII, Jack Shepherd’s Holding Fire! (Shakespeare’s Globe); Just Between Ourselves, A Passionate Woman (Northampton Theatres); Songs of the South, The Unknown Kurt Weill (English National Opera/Young Vic Theatre); The Tempest (Cottesloe, National Theatre & tour); W. Somerset Maugham’s The Circle (Oxford Stage Company/Salisbury Playhouse & two national tours). For Dumbfounded Theatre: Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi (Arcola/Oxford Stage Company/BBC Radio 4) and CP Taylor’s Bread and Butter (Southwark Playhouse /Scottish tour/Tricycle Theatre, London). His film work includes: Ganef [writer-director] (Oscar-longlisted for Best Live Action short), Making Noise Quietly [co-writer] (feature, Open Palm Films), Cleopatra and Newborn [writer-director] (short films adapted from Shakespeare/BFI & Shakespeare’s Globe]. He is currently writing a feature film for Good Chaos, Film4 & MUBI.

Bob Crowley (Design). Recent credits include: Ralph Fiennes Season at Theatre Royal Bath – Grace Pervades, As You Like It, Small Hotel; Giant (Royal Court Theatre and Westend); Richard II (Bridge Theatre); A Voyage Round My Father (Theatre Royal Bath). Theatre includes: Carousel, The History Boys, Phèdre, Fram [co-director], The Hare Trilogy, Mourning Becomes Electra (National); The Inheritance (Young Vic, Westend, Broadway); King Lear, Hamlet, Henry V, The Plantagenets, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (RSC). Opera and Ballet includes: An American in Paris, Alice’s Adventures Underground, The Winter’s Tale, Strapless, Pavane, Like Water for Chocolate, Anastasia (Royal Ballet); La Traviata, Don Carlos (ROH). Awards include: Olivier Award for Designer of the Year (The Plantagenets), Olivier Awards for Best Set Design (An American in Paris, Mary Poppins), Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Musical (An American in Paris, Once, Mary Poppins), Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play (The Coast of Utopia, The History Boys), Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design (Aida, Carousel), The Royal Designer for Industry Award, The Robert L.B. Tobin award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatrical Design, Broadway Hall of Fame Award.

Photo Credit: Mike Blackett (Rachael Stirling headshot), Heather Hazzan (Aya Cash headshot)