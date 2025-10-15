Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks Will Lead Stage Premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN; Full Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Theatrical Group has announced the full cast and creative team for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The production will premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome from 15 March to 10 May 2026.

The Greatest Showman stars Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Lorna Courtney (Anne Wheeler), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). The cast also includes as Caroline/Young Charity - Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott and Maya Sewrey; as Helen – Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle and Eleanor Sebastian; and Young Barnum - Max Bispham, Joel Tennant and Clark Young. Josh St. Clair (Alternate P.T. Barnum), Katie Tonkinson (Standby Anne Wheeler). Making up the ensemble are Derek Aidoo, Cornelius Atkinson, Matt Bateman, Nikki Bentley, Courtenay Brady, Thea Bunting, Amara Campbell, Jonathan Cordin, Angus Good, Ryesha Higgs, Barney Hudson, Annie Knight, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Liam Marcellino, Ayesha Maynard, Suzie McAdam, Emily McCarthy, Will Meager, Michael Patterson, Stuart Matthew Price, Emile Ruddock, Annie Southall, Zoe Schubert, with Abigail Climer, Bobby Cookson, Katrina Dix, Zack Guest, Georgie Hutchinson, Fallon Mondlane, Stephen Rolley, Jess Smith, Blake Tuke, Santino Zapico as Swings.

Completing the creative team are Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervision, Incidental & Dance Music Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Korins (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (Costume Design); Natasha Katz (Lighting Design); Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), George Reeve (Video Design), Lorenzo Pisoni (Circus Creation and Design), Josh Marquette (Hair and Wig Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make Up Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director) and Keston & Keston (Children's General Manager and Casting Director). Justin Paul is also providing Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.

The musical will feature the GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand new songs written especially for the musical.

Casey Nicholaw said, “It’s an absolute joy to finally share our incredible cast with the world – led by the brilliant Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks. After an exhaustive search we have gathered a group of artists whose talent will bring to life this fantastic story - with a theatrical new book by Tim Federle and the beloved score created by Pasek and Paul. Together with a world class creative team, we are so excited to bring this story to life for the first time on stage.”

Oliver Tompsett commented, “Roles like this don’t come along very often, so it’s an absolute privilege to be taking on this incredible character in the original company of The Greatest Showman. I’m so very fortunate to be surrounded by the most brilliant cast – Sam, Ben, Lorna, Malinda, and Vajèn - and can’t wait to begin the creative process with Casey and the team in the rehearsal room.”

Samantha Barks added, “I’m thrilled to be rejoining the Disney family to play Charity Barnum. There is something utterly magical about The Greatest Showman – the songs have become instant classics - and I’m so excited to partner with Olly to bring this incredible couple and their enduring love to life on stage.”

About The Greatest Showman Film

The Greatest Showman was directed by Michael Gracey from a screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, based on an original story by Bicks. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. Featuring nine original songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and an original musical orchestral score composed by John Debney and Joseph Trapanese, the film is a heavily fictionalized depiction of the life of P. T. Barnum, a showman and entertainer who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus, and its star attractions.

The Greatest Showman premiered on December 8, 2017, aboard the RMS Queen Mary 2 in New York City and was released in the United States on December 20, by 20th Century Fox. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but it was a box-office success, grossing $459 million worldwide against a $84 million budget.

The film received nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Hugh Jackman at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The Greatest Showman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for "This Is Me", which was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards, and won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.