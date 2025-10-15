Ansel Elgort Joins the Cast of QUADROPHENIA at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Golden Globe Award nominee Ansel Elgort will make his professional dance debut as ‘The Godfather’ in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet featuring direction by Rob Ashford and choreography by the late Paul Roberts.

The acclaimed dance production will play at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street) November 14-16, 2025 for four performances only. Tickets are on sale now.

Elgort said, “Rock n’ Roll is not dead. I think it’s having a rebirth right now, downtown NYC you can hear electric guitars squealing through bar doors as people are hungry for live music. Even better, a rock ballet! My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who’s Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods. Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I’m framing it.”

Ashford said, “I’ve always been very impressed with Ansel as an actor and knew about his training at School of American Ballet. Quadrophenia seemed like a great opportunity to combine those two talents.”

Townshend said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ansel to Quadrophenia. The spirit of Rock n’ Roll was not just my generation. It’s every generation.”

Elgort attended New York’s prestigious LaGuardia High School. He began training as a dancer at the age of nine and studied for five years at the School for American Ballet. In 2012, he made his New York stage in the play Regrets which played New York City Center – Stage I, the Off-Broadway venue just downstairs from the main stage where he will play ‘The Godfather’ and dance in Townshend’s iconic song “My Generation.”

Elgort has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most sought after young leading actors starring in films such as Divergent, The Fault In Our Stars, Baby Driver for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He most recently starred in two seasons of HBO’s “Tokyo Vice” which he also executive produced.

In 1973, guitar smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote Quadrophenia. Recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it’s back – this time as an explosive dance production – with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Joining Elgort is rising star Paris Fitzpatrick who performs the iconic lead role of ‘Jimmy.’ Fitzpatrick won Outstanding Male Modern Performance for his Romeo in New Adventures’ production of Romeo and Juliet at the National Dance Awards in June 2024. Additional casting for the U.S. debut of Quadrophenia will be announced in the coming weeks.

Choreographed by the late Paul Roberts and directed by Rob Ashford, this critically acclaimed production of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet arrives in New York City from a run of performances at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and a UK tour. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is the backdrop for this adrenaline-filled rollercoaster ride. The production is costumed by British fashion house Paul Smith.

About Ansel Elgort

Ansel’s first time on stage was at New York City Ballet in The Nutcracker. It was the love of performing on stage that brought him eventually to star in films such as Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars. The closest to Broadway was in Spielberg’s West Side Story, but now he’s delighted to actually get back on the stage at City Center, where at 18 years old he had his first job in MTC’s Regrets in the Off-Broadway theatre downstairs.