Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone Join JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Additional casting has been announced for August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer”. Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will also feature Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker’ and Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis.’

“To have Ruben and Joshua join Taraji P. Henson and Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ in headlining this production of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone makes this a dream come true cast,” stated director Debbie Allen.

Santiago-Hudson previously starred in Seven Guitars (Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play) and Gem of the Ocean on Broadway, as well as directed the 2017 revival of Jitney – all written by August Wilson. He also adapted August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom for Netflix.

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss was recently announced as a part of the producing team for Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Burruss previously collaborated with Moreland on Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Wiz, Tony nominated revival of The Piano Lesson, and Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will return to Broadway in Spring 2026, with performances set to begin at a Shubert Theatre to be announced. Complete casting, the full creative team, and specific production dates will be revealed at a later time.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is the second installment in Wilson’s American Century Cycle — his groundbreaking ten-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson’s enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.

Biographies

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Bynum Walker) Ruben most recently helmed the world premiere of John Lequizamo's The Other Americans at the Arena Stage in Washington DC and The Public Theatre in NYC. He will star opposite Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara in This World of Tomorrow, written by Hanks and James Glossman, at NYC’s The Shed in November 2025. His Broadway production of Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau, received 4 Tony nominations including Outstanding New Play. His own autobiographical Lackawanna Blues was awarded The Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards as well as a Tony Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor. With Lackawanna Blues, Ruben became the first person in the history of Broadway to write, direct and star in a play. His Broadway production of Jitney garnered several awards for Outstanding Revival including the Tony Award and six Tony nominations. Santiago-Hudson adapted August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom for Netflix. Produced by Denzel Washington, directed by George C. Wolfe, and starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

Santiago-Hudson received a Tony Award as featured actor for his performance in August Wilson's Seven Guitars and made his Broadway acting debut alongside Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam; other Broadway credits include Stick Fly and Gem of The Ocean.

Ruben wrote, executive produced and co-starred in the HBO film Lackawanna Blues based on his OBIE and Helen Hayes Award-winning play. The movie received many honors including Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award, The Christopher Award and the Humanitas Prize.

Film and Television credits include “East New York,” American Gangster, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Shaft, Devil's Advocate, and Domestic Disturbance, Forgotten Genius, The Red Sneakers, Selma, The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, Solomon and Sheba (the first time a biblical movie starred actors of color), and Rear Window, “The Quad,” “Public Morals,” “Low Winter Sun,” “David Makes Man,” “Billions,” “The West Wing,” “Law & Order” and numerous other guest star appearances. Santiago-Hudson starred in the hit ABC series “Castle” for three seasons as Capt. Roy Montgomery.

Ruben's other honors as writer, director or actor include- The Humanitas Prize, National Board Of Reviews, The Christopher Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Lucille Lortel Award, 4 Obie Awards, 6 Audelco Awards, Helen Hayes Award, NAACP Image Award, The Glen Bartle Distinguished Alumni Award, The SDCF Joseph Calloway Directing Award, The Lloyd Richards Directing Award, The Nederlander Apple Award and Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Wayne State University and Buffalo State University.

Joshua Boone (Herald Loomis) Tony and Grammy Award nominated Joshua Boone most recently seen on Broadway playing the “absolute scene-stealing” role of ‘Dally’ in Danya Taymor’s The Outsiders, for which he also received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance. He starred as the lead of Netflix's A Jazzman’s Blues, written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, which premiered worldwide at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received a roaring 7-minute standing ovation and was nominated for several 2023 NAACP Awards. Josh himself received nominations for Outstanding Actor in A Motion Picture and the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. He’ll next be seen in the indie psychological drama, Blow the Horn, written and directed by Nacho Arenas, and starring Tracee Ellis Ross. He also starred opposite André Holland, Nicole Beharie, and DeWanda Wise in the feature film, Love, Brooklyn, which premiered at Sundance, executive produced by Steven Soderbergh. He was seen on stage in Dominique Morisseau’s Broadway show Skeleton Crew, starring opposite Phylicia Rashad and Chante Adams for Tony-winning director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Joshua previously starred in Premature for director Rashaad Ernesto Green opposite Zora Howard. He can also be seen in indie release Wheels for writer/director Paul Starkman. He also starred on stage at MCC in All the Natalie Portmans and before that, he starred in Ivo van Hove’s highly acclaimed Broadway production of Network opposite Bryan Cranston. In 2018, he completed a guest star role on “Seven Seconds” for Netflix. Additional stage credits include Artney Jackson (Williamstown), Actually (MTC, Williamstown), and Mother Courage and Her Children (Classic Stage Company), Holler If Ya Hear Me (Broadway).