Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the buzzing stories making headlines in theatre. From a magical chat with illusionist Rob Lake and an understudy survival guide from MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft, to Jennifer Lopez dazzling critics in the new KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN film, there’s something for everyone. Step behind the scenes with the STEREOPHONIC tour, preview the world tour for WICKED: FOR GOOD, see Trisha Paytas make Broadway moves in BEETLEJUICE, and find new must-listen tracks and industry news. From show-stopping performances to backstage scoops and game launches, we've got your daily theatre fix covered. Read on for all the highlights you might have missed!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Magic, Muppets, and Mayhem with Rob Lake
It’s a BroadwayWorld exclusive! Illusionist Rob Lake, one of the world’s most celebrated magicians, joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a conversation that’s pure theatrical magic. From his spectacular stage illusions to his upcoming Broadway-inspired projects, Rob pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create wonder eight shows a week—and why Broadway holds a special kind of enchantment.
Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft
In this episode, we're checking in with Emily Croft, who is the understudy for Donna and Rosie in Mamma Mia! What's it like covering two iconic characters? Watch in this video!
Review Roundup: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Starring Jennifer Lopez Now in Theaters
The new film version of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman is officially in theaters. Starring Jennifer Lopez, this new adaptation is written and directed by Bill Condon. Learn more about the film's origins and see what the critics thought of the new film.
|Must Watch
| Video: How Simon Stone’s Theater Work Shaped His Approach to THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with theater director Simon Stone, who spoke about his new film The Woman in Cabin 10, why he was excited to make a psychological thriller, and how his theater experience has made him a better film director. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Video: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD UK and Ireland Tour Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A brand-new trailer has been released for the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Aaron Sorkin’s riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Bill Condon on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Completes the CABARET and CHICAGO Trilogy
Video: LES MISERABLES Stars of Past and Present Unite in London for 40th Anniversary
Video: Watch the Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Perform ‘Thriller’ on TODAY
|Hot Photos
| Photos: First Look at the National Tour of STEREOPHONIC
by A.A. Cristi
Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Play, is preparing to head out on its first National Tour. Get your first look at the band as they prepare to take their show on the road in new production photos!. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway fo Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which begins previews on Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of the opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee!. (more...)
| Photos: Kate Rockwell in HEATHERS Off-Broadway First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kate Rockwell begins her run in Heathers The Musical as Westerberg High’s guidance counselor, Ms. Fleming. See photos of Rockwell in character here and learn more about the show!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Lady Gaga Joins Cast of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2
by Josh Sharpe
Global superstar Lady Gaga has joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which is currently in production. Details on her role are currently being kept under wraps.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
