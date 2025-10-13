 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Oct. 13, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the buzzing stories making headlines in theatre. From a magical chat with illusionist Rob Lake and an understudy survival guide from MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft, to Jennifer Lopez dazzling critics in the new KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN film, there's something for everyone. Step behind the scenes with the STEREOPHONIC tour, preview the world tour for WICKED: FOR GOOD, see Trisha Paytas make Broadway moves in BEETLEJUICE, and find new must-listen tracks and industry news. From show-stopping performances to backstage scoops and game launches, we've got your daily theatre fix covered. Read on for all the highlights you might have missed!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet
Coming Up
 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image
Video: Magic, Muppets, and Mayhem with Rob Lake

It’s a BroadwayWorld exclusive! Illusionist Rob Lake, one of the world’s most celebrated magicians, joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a conversation that’s pure theatrical magic. From his spectacular stage illusions to his upcoming Broadway-inspired projects, Rob pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create wonder eight shows a week—and why Broadway holds a special kind of enchantment.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image
Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft

In this episode, we're checking in with Emily Croft, who is the understudy for Donna and Rosie in Mamma Mia! What's it like covering two iconic characters? Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image
Review Roundup: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Starring Jennifer Lopez Now in Theaters

The new film version of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman is officially in theaters. Starring Jennifer Lopez, this new adaptation is written and directed by Bill Condon. Learn more about the film's origins and see what the critics thought of the new film.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Video: How Simon Stone’s Theater Work Shaped His Approach to THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with theater director Simon Stone, who spoke about his new film The Woman in Cabin 10, why he was excited to make a psychological thriller, and how his theater experience has made him a better film director. Check it out now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Video: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD UK and Ireland Tour Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A  brand-new trailer has been released for the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Aaron Sorkin’s riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Video: Bill Condon on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Completes the CABARET and CHICAGO Trilogy
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with writer and director Bill Condon, who shared insights about the project, including how it completes a trilogy with Cabaret and Chicago.. (more...)

Video: LES MISERABLES Stars of Past and Present Unite in London for 40th Anniversary
by Nicole Rosky
LES MISÉRABLES celebrated its 40th Birthday in London’s West End with a special charity gala performance, featuring a company of nearly 100 performers.   The star-studded line up of guest artists included Patti LuPone, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, Matt Lucas, Frances Ruffelle. Watch the epic finale here!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Perform ‘Thriller’ on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the cast of MJ the Musical took the TODAY Show stage for a special performance of 'Thriller' as part of the morning show's ongoing Citi Concert Series. Check out the performance now, which arrives just in time for spooky season.  . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Photos: First Look at the National Tour of STEREOPHONIC
by A.A. Cristi
Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Play, is preparing to head out on its first National Tour. Get your first look at the band as they prepare to take their show on the road in new production photos!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Up on the Marquee: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway fo Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which begins previews on Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of the opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More Image Photos: Kate Rockwell in HEATHERS Off-Broadway First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kate Rockwell begins her run in Heathers The Musical as Westerberg High’s guidance counselor, Ms. Fleming. See photos of Rockwell in character here and learn more about the show!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Andrew Durand, Mia Pak and More Lead SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ahead of its run at Signature Theatre in Spring 2026, Safety Not Guaranteed, an indie-rock musical based on the film, featuring music by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire, held a workshop at Pearl Studios. . (more...)
Broadway Actors and Musicians Prepare for a Strike; Negotiations Set to Continue Next Week
by Sidney Paterra
The Broadway production contract has officially expired, leaving both Actors Equity Association (actors) and Local 802 (Broadway musicians) in heated negotiations with the Broadway League for a fair working contract. Find out all of the latest! . (more...)
Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo Launches Odd Woman Out Podcast, Celebrating Women in the Arts
by Nicole Rosky
There’s a new voice shaking things up in the podcast world, and she’s not afraid to get odd. Broadway Podcast Network just announced the debut of Odd Woman Out, a fresh and fearless podcast that’s flipping the script on how women in the arts tell their stories.. (more...)
ROYO Reveals Strategic Investment in Asia Through Its Subsidiary, RTS Entertainment
by Stephi Wild
ROYO, one of the UK's largest commercial theatre producers, has announced plans for further investment in bringing world class theatre to Asia through its subsidiary RTS Entertainment.. (more...)
T/T/Partners Unveils New Leadership, Promotions, And More
by A.A. Cristi
T/T/Partners (TTP) has announced new leadership appointments, including the promotion of Brittany Weber to General Manager, with Jessie Douglas, Garrett Holtz, and Marty McGuire stepping into senior management roles.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
WICKED: FOR GOOD World Tour to Stop in New York, London, Paris, & More
by Josh Sharpe
The iconic Wicked press tour is back! Following the global tour for Part One in 2024, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and the cast of Wicked: For Good are hopping aboard the Emerald City express for a world tour celebrating the new film. Check out the announcement video now.. (more...)
Review: SMALL HOTEL, Starring Ralph Fiennes, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
How many extended metaphors does it take to change a lightbulb? Only one, please, Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Commissioned by Ralph Fiennes to come up with a new play for the Ralph Fiennes/Theatre Royal Bath Season, Lenkiewicz's Small Hotel offers way too many exciting ideas – alas, none of which string together coherently into an easy-to-comprehend piece.. (more...)

Lady Gaga Joins Cast of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2
by Josh Sharpe
Global superstar Lady Gaga has joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which is currently in production. Details on her role are currently being kept under wraps.. (more...)

Trisha Paytas to Join BEETLEJUICE on Broadway for Three Weeks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Trisha Paytas will join the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway for a limited time! Learn more about Payats and about the Broadway run of Beetlejuice and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Musical Based on Danish Pop Group AQUA Will Premiere in 2028
by Stephi Wild
A new musical based on the pop group AQUA is headed to the stage! The group has given approval for their music and story to be transformed into an original musical – AQUA THE MUSICAL.. (more...)
Listen to 'Have to Have You' from THE LOST BOYS
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week, casting was announced for THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL, which is set to begin preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre. Now fans have something to listen to while they await its arrival on Broadway. Check out a first listen of 'Have to Have You', featuring Slash.. (more...)
Review: CHARLEY’S AUNT, Watermill Theatre
by Jo Caruana
Rob Madge’s adapted version of Brandon Thomas’s Victorian farce proves both hilarious and unexpectedly timely, with standout performances and a contemporary edge that never sacrifices the original’s sparkle.. (more...)
Listen: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Releases New Song 'Pretty Wins'
by Stephi Wild
A new song has been released from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of the musical The Queen of Versailles, featuring music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. Listen here!. (more...)
SPAMALOT Cast Recording Receives First-Ever Vinyl Release Featuring Cut Song
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Monty Python’s Spamalot, the first-ever vinyl release of the original Broadway cast recording will be released featuring the never-before-released track, “The Cow Song.”. (more...)
Bob Dylan's Artwork Is Featured in MASQUERADE Off-Broadway
by Michael Major
Bob Dylan was commissioned to create custom artwork for Off-Broadway's Masquerade. The new gates are part of a new scene, telling The Phantom of the Opera's backstory.. (more...)
Videos