Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2025 - Trisha Paytas To Join BEETLEJUICE and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the buzzing stories making headlines in theatre. From a magical chat with illusionist Rob Lake and an understudy survival guide from MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft, to Jennifer Lopez dazzling critics in the new KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN film, there’s something for everyone. Step behind the scenes with the STEREOPHONIC tour, preview the world tour for WICKED: FOR GOOD, see Trisha Paytas make Broadway moves in BEETLEJUICE, and find new must-listen tracks and industry news. From show-stopping performances to backstage scoops and game launches, we've got your daily theatre fix covered. Read on for all the highlights you might have missed!