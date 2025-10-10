Trisha Paytas to Join BEETLEJUICE on Broadway for Three Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internet sensation and media personality Trisha Paytas will star as “Maxine Dean” in Beetlejuice: The Musical from Tuesday, November 4 through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre. Sharone Sayegh will continue to play the role of “Juno” through Trisha’s run and will return to the role of “Maxine Dean/Juno” on Tuesday, November 25.

Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress and vocalist who over the past 18 years has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube. Trisha is known for being versatile; she’s done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She’s appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including “The Tonight Show,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Modern Family,” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” In 2024, Trisha took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour that was part concert, part storytelling, part drag show, and full of her signature humor. It was a fun, self-aware look back at her many phases—from her iconic early YouTube moments to being a pop singer, podcast host, and mom of 3.

Then in 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. The show was a dream come true and a nod to her love of musical theater. She’s also released several EPs and hosts the popular Just Trish Podcast, which is a favorite for fans who love her honest takes on pop culture. Trisha’s worked with brands like Arby’s, Tubi, elf Cosmetics, Liquid Death, and SeatGeek, showing they industry trusts her influence in consumer’s product decisions. Trisha is represented by Creative Artists Agency.