Listen to 'Have to Have You' from THE LOST BOYS

Earlier this week, casting was announced for THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL, which is set to begin preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre. Now fans have something to listen to while they await its arrival on Broadway.

The new musical, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film THE LOST BOYS, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & musical arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and Vocal Arrangements by The Rescues.

Check out a first listen of "Have to Have You", featuring Slash:

The Broadway cast will include: Caissie Levy as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, THE LOST BOYS was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. THE LOST BOYS was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and helped pave the way for subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”​