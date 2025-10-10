Lady Gaga Joins Cast of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global superstar Lady Gaga has joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which is currently in production. Variety reports that she will appear in the film while on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which recently concluded a four-night run at The O2 in London. Her next scheduled appearance is in Sweden at Avicii Arena on Sunday, October 12.

Details on her role are currently being kept under wraps, but she will appear in the film ​​​​​ alongside returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. New additions to the cast include Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz. Broadway alum Tracie Thoms is also set to appear in the film, reprising the role of 'Lily' from the 2006 picture. Also new to the film is Kenneth Branagh, who will play the husband of Streep's Miranda Priestly.

The plot itself follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Original director David Finkel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all back for the new installment. The movie is aiming for a release date of May 1, 2026.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

Lady Gaga was most recently seen as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday. Her single, "The Dead Dance," coincided with the release of the show. Check out the music video here, directed by Tim Burton. Gaga's other onscreen roles include Joker: Folie á Deux, House of Gucci, and A Star Is Born, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Her new album, Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.”

The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

The Mayhem Ball Dates

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos