Photos: First Look at the National Tour of STEREOPHONIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Play, is preparing to head out on its first National Tour. Get your first look at the band as they prepare to take their show on the road in new production photos!

The national touring cast features Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter, and Christopher Mowod as Reg, with Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg, and Lauren Wilmore rounding out the company.

Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic mines the agony and ecstasy of creation as it zeroes in on a 1976 recording studio, where a young rock band stands on the edge of superstardom. Over the course of one album, tensions flare, relationships fracture, and the line between collaboration and chaos dissolves — all captured with startling intimacy and realism.

The Broadway production of Stereophonic made history in 2024 as the most Tony-nominated play ever, earning 13 nominations and winning five awards, including Best Play, Best Direction (Daniel Aukin), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn), and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery). The show topped year-end “Best of 2023” lists in The New York Times, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, Time Out New York, and more.

Originally slated for a 14-week Broadway engagement, Stereophonic was extended twice by popular demand, closing at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances. The production began a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre, with the U.S. national tour launching later that year.

The creative team for the tour includes David Zinn (scenic design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Ryan Rumery (sound design), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting, with Geoff Maus as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes